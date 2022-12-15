'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Confirms Her 32-Year-Marriage to Kody is Over: 'He Made the Decision'

It's over for Meri and Kody Brown.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the first Sister Wives: One on One episode, airing Sunday, Meri, 51, confirms her 32-year marriage to Kody, 53, has ended.

During her conversation with host Sukanya Krishnan, Meri watches a clip of Kody saying he doesn't consider himself married to her. "If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn't get an argument with me," he tells cameras in a confessional.

Sukanya then asks Meri how it makes her feel to hear those words from her husband.

"It just doesn't make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, 'She just made this decision. We didn't consult, we didn't talk, she just made the decision and then he says, 'No, I don't consider myself married to Meri,'" she says. "Like, he just made the decision. I've never heard him say that to me."

Christine and Kody announced their split in November 2021 after more than 25 years of marriage. In a sneak peek for the upcoming tell-all special released on Dec. 11, Kody and his third wife Janelle Brown also confirmed they were separated.

While Meri and Kody's marriage has been trouble for years, she says the end has been painful.

"Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying," she explains. "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri.' He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married.'"

Meri continues, "I said to him, 'Then if that's where we are, don't you think that we should address that publicly?' And he said, 'No I don't want to address it. I don't want that to be out there publicly because I don't want that judgment.'"

The interviewer then asks Meri, "Where does that leave you? Are you still married to Kody? Or, do you get to decide?"

Meri responds: "Well, he's already made the decision. You just saw him say that."

Despite their long-term marriage coming to an end, Meri says she's still open to making things work.

"Would you ever think about reconciliation," asks Krishnan as Meri replies, "I would. I definitely would. But I don't think that he's interested."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.