'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Commemorates Late Mom's Birthday with Sweet Tribute Post: 'Inspired by Her'

Meri Brown continues to keep her mother in her memories.

On what would have been Bonnie Ahlstrom's 78th birthday, Brown commemorated the occasion by sharing a sweet post on Instagram. Alongside a photo of Bonnie, the 52-year-old Sister Wives star wrote, "Happy Birthday Mom!"

She described her mother as "the most amazing, loving, kind, giving, selfless, Christ-centered, person I had the pleasure of knowing in this lifetime. I miss talking to her, learning from her, and being inspired by her wisdom."

Brown concluded, "Missing her today and always!"

Brown's mother died in March 2021 at age 76. At the time, the reality star shared on Instagram that Bonnie passed away "suddenly" and "way too soon," adding that "76 years and 17 days was not enough time for the world to feel the beautiful spirit of this beautiful woman."

"I literally don't know how I'm going to do the rest of my life without her," she continued. "Mom, I love you beyond the words I can express here, but I know you know that. You are loved, you are missed, and I know you are so happy celebrating on the other side with dad, hugging your daughter and son who left us too soon, reuniting with your parents, and getting to know your dad."

"Love them all, hug them all, and be happy. Or rather, just continue filling that space around you with the light that you always do. I love you Mom," she concluded.

Bonnie's death was documented in a Sister Wives episode airing in September 2022. Reflecting on how she remembers the day of her passing "very clearly and in great detail," Brown said: "Being alone in my car and on the way to her, praying I would get there before it was too late, was hard enough as it was, but then to get the call that she had passed was truly heartbreaking."

"So many of you have reached out and sent messages, and I thank you for that. Thank you for all your words of kindness and support," she continued. "My mom was TRULY a one of a kind human. Kind and giving beyond measure. She made everyone she met feel uniquely special, and no one ever went away from her without a hug."

Brown also shared that Bonnie "was so happy living out her final years at our b&b in Utah," called Lizzie's Heritage Inn.