'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Clarifies Sexuality After Announcing Split from Longtime Husband Kody

Meri Brown is setting the record straight on her sexuality.

In a recent Instagram Live, the Sister Wives star shared she identifies as straight after rumors that she was seeing a female friend began swirling, all because of a photo she posted.

"I've got people really wondering what I may or may not want to say. I'm just gonna do it. I am …straight," the 52-year-old reality star said. "I made an announcement. Now that you all know. You heard it from my mouth. I'm coming out as being straight."

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Meri added that she was exasperated with the "tabloids" and fans speculating on her sexuality based on her social media posts.

"It does not matter who I take a picture with and post it," Meri said. "I'm either dating this guy or dating this girl because people can't seem to think I can be friends, completely platonic friends, with females or males."

The rumors followed Meri's recent split from her husband of 32 years, Kody Brown. Meri formally announced their split in early January, sharing that "after a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways," the two decided to permanently call it quits.

Meri Brown. tlc

Meri first publicized the dissolution of the marriage during the Sister Wives: One on One special in December. At the time, she said Kody no longer considered himself married to her and that he "made the decision" to end the relationship, even though she believed they were working on their relationship.

"Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying," she said in the episode. "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri.'"

She continued, "He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married.' I said to him, 'Then if that's where we are, don't you think that we should address that publicly?' And he said, 'No I don't want to address it. I don't want that to be out there publicly because I don't want that judgment.'"

Since the split, Meri has been enjoying her time as a single woman, posting herself smiling from ear to ear on social media and spending time with her friends, participating in fun activities such as canoeing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kody, on the other hand, is also continuing to deal with the fallout from his other broken marriages with Christine Brown and Janelle Brown. However, the Brown family patriarch — who has recently admitted his doubts about continuing to practice polygamy — is now only legally married to Robyn Brown.