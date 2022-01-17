Sister Wives Star Meri Brown Celebrates Her 51st Birthday: 'Ready to Conquer!'

"She's been around for a while, but every version is a little better, a little more dynamic, a little more energetic, a little more influential," Meri wrote

Meri Brown is looking ahead.

The Sister Wives star celebrated her 51st birthday with an optimistic and empowering message on Instagram. In the social media post, Meri noted her personal growth and what the upcoming year means to her.

"Meet Meri 5.1!" she captioned a series of photos, which included two selfies. "The newest version, the most up to date model, more powerful, stronger, and able to handle all that's thrown at her. She's been around for a while, but every version is a little better, a little more dynamic, a little more energetic, a little more influential."

She continued: "She has the capacity for greatness, abundance and strength. She's got visions, dreams, and goals, and is on a trajectory to hit them all, and then some. She feels deeply, loves completely, and gives freely. She's ready to conquer!"

After the sentimental thoughts about the power she feels in her new age, Meri gave a little glimpse into her birthday weekend. While she didn't list names, she revealed some of her loved ones were missing from her birthday celebration.

"This birthday weekend has been amazing! Things turned out a bit different than originally planned but isn't that just the way life goes sometimes?" she said. "I got to spend a few amazing days with some of my favorite people, sorely missed those who couldn't make it, emotions were processed, plans were made, ideas were created."

Meri is married to Kody Brown, 53, and is his fourth wife. Three years after they wed in 1990, Janelle Brown entered into the pair's plural marriage and Christine Brown followed shortly after in 1994. Robyn Brown joined the polyamorous dynamic in 2010, though she legally wed Kody in 2014 as Meri separated from him on paper. (Offscreen, Christine announced her separation in November from Kody after 25 years together.)

In an April episode of Sister Wives, Kody admitted he wasn't necessarily interested in a romantic or sexual relationship Meri. "She wants to be loved romantically — then there has to be a spark for that," he said. "And then she'll get from that, she will receive romance, love and a full marriage and sexual relationship."

Later during a December episode, Kody expanded on their current relationship status. "My relationship with Meri is not the kind of relationship where I'm going to talk with her every day," he said. "My best guess is that her sister wives don't feel like having any interaction with her daily either."

But Meri doesn't want to leave the family, despite the frayed relationship, she said in the episode. "It just kind of came down to that we're friends, which I guess is a good thing. It's a good thing," she said. "But I don't know, I guess I just kind of have hope for more than that."