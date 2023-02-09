'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Is 'Building a Great Life' and 'Doing Whatever the Hell I Want' After Kody Split

Meri Brown is living her best single life since separating from Kody Brown.

Meri shared a video on Instagram Thursday that showed her smiling from ear to ear while riding in a canoe with a friend. The audio included alongside the clip was from Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for the Woman of the Decade Award at the 2019 Billboard Women In Music Awards.

"And as for me, lately I've been focusing less on doing what they say I can't do and more on doing whatever the hell I want," Swift, 33, says in the audio.

Meri, who was Kody's first wife within their family's polygamous arrangement, also captioned the post with an empowering message about how she's been choosing to live her life as of late.

"Building businesses. Building friendships. Building a great life," wrote Meri, 52. "All while doing whatever the hell I want."

Meri first publicized the dissolution of her 32-year marriage to Kody, 53, during the Sister Wives: One on One special in December. At the time, she said Kody no longer considered himself married to her and that he "made the decision" to pump the brakes, even though she believed they were working on their relationship.

"Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying. You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri,'" she recalled during the episode. "He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married.' I said to him, 'Then if that's where we are, don't you think that we should address that publicly?' And he said, 'No I don't want to address it. I don't want that to be out there publicly because I don't want that judgment.'"

Further commenting on the couple's decision to "permanently terminate our marriage relationship," Meri said in a joint Instagram statement with Kody: "During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, as we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love."

In her caption, Meri also teased that there was "so much more to be told about this story."

"For now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody," she added. "I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him."

Ida Mae Astute/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Around the time of the separation news, the end of Kody's marriage to second wife Janelle Brown also ended. He also previously announced his split from third wife Christine Brown in November 2021.

Kody is now only married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After three of his marriages fell apart, Kody admitted he is "right on the verge of not even being a polygamous." But being in a non-polygamous arrangement isn't something Robyn, 44, had envisioned for herself.

"It's messing with my identity," she said on Sister Wives: One on One before bursting into tears. "It's not the future I wanted. I want that house with us on the porch in the rocking chairs with our grandkids and our kids around us. You know, the grandparent ranch. That's what I want."