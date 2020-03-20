Sister Wives: Kody Brown's Wives Reveal They Have Doubts About His Plans to Move

Sister Wives star Kody Brown wants all of his wives and kids under one roof — but not everyone is on board.

In an exclusive clip from Sunday night’s episode, Kody’s wives Meri, Robyn, Christine and Jenelle admit they have doubts about the polygamist patriarch’s plans for a large-scale mansion that could house his wives them and all their children.

“I don’t know when we’re going to move out to the property,” Christine says.

When asked about the timeline, Brown says the family is on a “two-year plan” to move. But Jenelle says she isn’t holding out hope.

“Right now I feel like it’s never going to happen,” she says. “It’s this thing we talk about, and I don’t know.”

Even Meri admits she doesn’t see it “happening in the very near future.”

RELATED: Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Unveils Plans to Move All His Wives and Kids Under One Roof

While Christine believes in the final move to unite their households, she’s exhausted with how long the process is taking.

Image zoom TLC

RELATED: Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and His Family Are ‘Ready for the Next Adventure’ as They Leave Las Vegas

“It’s been so hard. I can’t even tell you how hard it’s been,” she says while talking to her daughter. “I just want to build and get out there all together and not move again. I’m done. I want to stay there forever.”

In 2018, the family moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, mostly for the change of scenery. Kody has said his dream is to see all four of his wives and their collective 18 children every day.

“It wasn’t a mistake to move to Flagstaff,” Christine adds. “Even though it was a hit, even though it’s not what we wanted, even though it been a year and we’re not where we wanted, it wasn’t a mistake. Flagstaff is still where we’re supposed to be. It still feels right.”

“I have to stay as positive as I can,” she says.

Sister Wives airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.