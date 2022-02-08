Sister Wives' Kody Brown's Google Description Calls Him 'Christine Brown's Ex Husband' After Split

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Google appears to be taking sides in the split between Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown.

At the time of publication, Kody's description on the search engine refers to him as "Christine Brown's ex-husband." Christine, in turn, is labeled as "Author" for contributing to the family's 2013 book, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage.

Google did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

While the reasoning behind the Google description change is unclear, it comes months after Christine, 49, announced her decision to separate from Kody. The former couple share son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she wrote in November 2021. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Kody Brown and Christine Brown Credit: Google

As for Kody's own statement, the 52-year-old said that "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness."

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her," he added. "Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

The demise of Kody and Christine's relationship has been a central storyline during the current season of Sister Wives. In a recent episode, Kody told Christine he's "not interested" in having an "intimate marriage" with her anymore.

"It's over. The intimate part of our marriage is over. And to be honest, I'm not okay with that," Christine said in a confessional. "I'm not okay with staying in a marriage where there's no intimacy. That's not a real marriage. I'm not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have."

Christine Brown, Kody Brown Credit: Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Christine later packed up all of Kody's belongings from her home, sparking a shocked reaction from the Brown family patriarch. "Personally, I don't know what to think about this. This is not something we discussed. I'm having a hard time not being a little frustrated by this," he told the cameras.

During last week's reunion special, Christine said she was aware that her decision to leave Kody would hurt people within the family.

"It's not fun breaking people's hearts," she told the host. "I mean, at my core, I just want people to be happy and I just want people to feel loved. But I knew I was making a decision that would break hearts and it tore me apart. And it was super, super sad."