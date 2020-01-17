Sister Wives' Kody Brown Unveils Plans to Move All His Wives and Kids Under One Roof

Sister Wives star Kody Brown wants his wives and kids under one woof.

In an exclusive clip from Sunday night’s episode — titled “Four Wives, One House?” — the polygamist patriarch unveils his plans for a large-scale mansion that could house his wives Meri, Robyn, Christine and Jenelle and their children.

“I’ve been prepping this for months now,” Kody says in the clip, ahead of the presentation to the whole family on Christmas Eve at their new home in Flagstaff, Arizona. “I’m a little nervous.”

He adds: “I love this idea, and yet I’m afraid because I’m worried about their prejudices toward it.”

Kody explains that it’s his ideal outcome to be able to see all four of his wives and their collective 18 children every day.

“Is the idea of living in one house really special to me? Is it worth some sacrifices to me? Yeah, it is,” he says.

In 2018, the family was looking forward to moving from Las Vegas to Arizona, mostly for the change of scenery.

“It’s green, there’s four seasons,” Christine said at the time. “It’s a little bit smaller, quite a bit smaller than Las Vegas,” added Robyn.

As to why the family is moving, Robyn explained, “We’re moving because we want kind of a slower lifestyle. We want some water.”

“More than anything, we’re getting the mountains,” Kody said.

The big family also admitted at the time that uprooting four individual households at once was tricky.

“You can’t move four homes and a giant family without having tons of chaos. However, this is a much more organized move. We’ve gotten charts, we’ve made plans, we’re packing weeks in advance,” Kody said. “The sad thing is we’ve been packing 16-hour days now for three weeks just trying to get everything ready to go.”

Sister Wives airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.