'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Thinks Other Men Will Feel Ex Christine Is 'Risky' to Date

Kody Brown is airing out his issues with ex-wife Christine Brown on Sister Wives: One on One.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Kody claims Christine has blamed him for the issues in their marriage to "assuage her guilt."

"I'm fine with it that she's like, listen, 'I'm not a fit here. I gotta move on,'" Kody, 53, says to host Sukanya Krishnan. "But what she's actually doing is, 'Broke my baby's heart. I don't respect him.' 'Coward. I don't respect him.' 'Picks favorites. I don't respect him.' Just name it, she's been s----talking me."

"Breaking up a marriage when you're not in love, I get it. But to assuage her guilt, she has blamed me for everything, including to her children and Janelle's kids," he continues. "And as a result, combined with COVID issues, those relationships have been pulled away from me, including — and this is the one that I don't understand — Janelle."

Kody then suggests Christine, 50, is "trying to assuage her guilt by saying I'm a bad man."

"I get it. She needs to do that so she can find another man who will trust her," he says. "Because if she leaves a good man, most guys are gonna go, 'This is risky.'"

Elsewhere in the clip, Christine addresses how Kody felt it was "unattractive" for her to speak poorly of fellow sister wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown. But she saw what she did as "venting."

"Me just venting to him is what he's talking about, that I was mean to my sister wives. I think that's ridiculous," she says. "I said, 'I don't know what you mean.' We dropped it and didn't dig into it further."

Christine and Kody's problems have played out all season long, a little more than a year after Christine announced their separation in November 2021 after more than 25 years of marriage.

Sister Wives: One on One continues Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.