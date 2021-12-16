Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Kody Brown Thinks He's Being 'Marginalized' in His Plural Marriage

A new sneak peek from Sunday's episode of Sister Wives shows Kody Brown growing frustrated over his family's inability to abide by his COVID-19 protocols

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is expressing his frustrations with his plural marriage.

In a sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Kody, 52, has a socially distanced visit with his wife Janelle Brown to discuss how he can safely begin re-entering her home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But Kody is beginning to feel his needs in the equation no longer matter.

For Kody, it's of the utmost importance that the entire Brown family continue following strict social-distancing guidelines so that Kody to safely visit his wives and his many children at their respective homes in Flagstaff, Arizona.

"It makes me realize that in a plural marriage, I don't matter because [my wife] Christine [Brown] is fine with 'You do what you do. You do you, I'm going to do me,' " he tells Janelle, 52. "It's really indicative of our crappy relationship, I guess. But you and I don't have a crappy relationship and yet, I'm still being marginalized."

Kody adds that he's "not going to negotiate" with the pair's children on whether or not they abide by the family's COVID-19 safety rules.

Sister Wives Credit: TLC

"You're either in and you're complying with our standard," he says. "Or I'm not coming around."

To his point, Janelle says she can't be away from Kody for "too much longer." She is also "heartbroken" that her sons aren't following the family's COVID-19 guidelines, but she doesn't know what to do about their actions.

Kody, in turn, walks off in frustration. He then addresses the situation further in a confessional, saying Janelle is "stonewalling" him.

"I'm not making any progress. She misses me so she wants me to compromise so that I can come home rather than her making everybody in the household obey the protocols," he tells the cameras. "I'm just done. We're not getting anywhere here."

Sister Wives Credit: TLC

"Plural marriage is a struggle. It's a hard thing," he continues. "I am not the head of this family. You know, I'm the head of the household [in] some places, I'm just not right here. And that's not the deal we made when we got married."

Kody is also in a polygamous marriage with first wife Meri Brown and fourth wife Robyn Brown, though Christine, 49, announced the pair's split in November. With all four women, he has a combined 18 children.

This season on Sister Wives, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted how the entire Brown family is able to interact. Kody has put protocols in place to ensure everyone is socially distancing, but each wife has been abiding by their own set of rules in their respective households.