'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Struggles with End of 26-Year Marriage to Spiritual Wife Christine Brown

Kody Brown is struggling to come to terms with the end of his 26-year marriage to wife of Christine Brown.

During this week's episode of Sister Wives, the TLC reality star, 53, opened up about his frustrations over Christine's decision to end their plural relationship.

"This feels like a major injustice that's being done to me, and it galls me," he told cameras.

Last November, Christine announced on Instagram that her spiritual marriage to Kody was over. Before their split, she shared a life with her husband and his three wives Meri, Janelle and Robyn in Flagstaff, Arizona. They are parents to son Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 27; Mykelti, 26; Gwendlyn, 20; Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. (Kody has a total of 18 children between the women.)

"I just can't let it go," he later said. "I don't know why it's such a struggle. It's curling my toes. I need some grief counseling or something. I don't know what's going on here with my attachment. I can't let go."

Kody Brown with his wives and children. Joe Pugliese/TLC/Everett

As the pair continued their conversation, Kody later said he realized he could have handled their split better.

"I want to apologize for being so angry," he told her. "I just said, 'Christine what do you want?' And you said, 'I just want to be free.' And I'm sorry I was so angry. I'm sitting here going I've had to do a lot of introspection. I need to get to a place where I can rejoice about your happiness and your freedom."

Christine smiled and responded, "Thank you and that is like the sweetest thing that you have ever said."

Later, she told cameras she appreciated Kody's effort. "I just want to thank him for trying to support me. That's the sweetest thing that he has said to me in years."

The exes then shifted their discussion to Christine's move to Salt Lake City, Utah where she currently lives with Truely.

"I think what's healthy for us and what's healthy for our family is me leaving because it's not working," she said.

Kody Brown (center), surrounded by Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown. Bryant Livingston/TLC/Everett

Kody's fourth wife Robyn with whom he shares son Solomon, 10, and daughter Ariella, 6, (he also adopted Robyn's three children from a previous relationship) expressed her concern over how the split has affected Kody.

"He's an angry man right now and he's really struggling with that's going on," Robyn told cameras. "What's going on with him and Christine, I've never seen him like this before. It's including the kids and that's getting worse for him. I don't think everyone is quite understanding what's going on here."

Robyn continued, "I miss my husband because he's not himself. Any time I try to talk to him I get the anger thrown at me and I have to say, 'Hey whoa, whoa I'm not who you are mad at.'"

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.