'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Says Janelle Is 'Betraying' Him During Time with Ex Christine: 'This Is My House'

Janelle and Kody Brown continue to be at odds on Sister Wives.

Tensions between the couple come to a head when they discuss if their sons — Gabriel, 21, and Garrison, 24 — will take part in the family's holiday celebrations.

"I think sometimes that Janelle has pit me against the boys or never supported me with the boys," Kody says in a sneak peek at this week's episode that was first shared by Entertainment Tonight. "Man, I'm having the hardest time not feeling like she's just betraying me."

Janelle Brown/Instagram; Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Kody tries to backpedal and explains that he will no longer ask his sons to apologize for comments they made about his and wife Robyn's COVID restrictions.

"I'm not saying they have to actually apologize to me, and I corrected that many times already and she keeps hitting that note," he shares. "It's almost like that's what she told them so she can't back off on it because they are trying to put the heat onto me for what's been going on here."

Kody is upset to learn Janelle has made plans for her family to spend time with Kody's ex-wife Christine Brown, who split from him in November 2021 after 25 years of marriage. He says, "This is exactly what I was afraid of with Christine leaving."

"Kody, it was just working out that we had a vacation rental so we extended it so Christine and her kids could come so Truely and Ysabel could see you," Janelle responds.

Kody Brown with Robyn, Meri, Christine and Janelle Brown. Christine Brown/Instagram

Kody reveals that he would like the children to visit his home despite the family drama.

"Oh, I'd like to see the kids," he says. "But you're talking about everybody going to some neutral zone. This is my house."

"Last I knew is that the boys couldn't come unless they showed respect and apologized," Janelle replies. "So they're like, 'Well, I guess we'll come and stay with you.' I don't have room for them."

Kody calls the situation "a betrayal" and asks his wives, Meri and Robyn, for their opinions.

Robyn hesitates to weigh in, saying, "What do you want us to comment on?"

"Have an opinion here. This is bugging the hell out of me. Am I wrong?" Kody says.

Janelle and Kody Brown. Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Janelle knows that Kody is looking for support from his other wives amid their relationship troubles.

"So now he's looking for reinforcement from Robyn and Meri," Janelle explains in a confessional. "Let's build a united front against Janelle and her decisions!'"

On Sunday's episode, Gabe also revealed that Kody forgot his birthday during a phone call they had in October.

"In January, I got COVID. I didn't even have a fever, I just lost my smell," Gabe began his confessional. "October rolls around, specifically Oct. 11, my birthday, and Dad calls me. We had a small discussion about how bad my COVID was."

"I shouldn't have done this but I did anyway — I didn't remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered. And he didn't. And so to him it was just a phone call, just asking me about COVID," he said, beginning to get choked up before fully breaking down into tears.

After taking a moment to cry, Gabe continued, "It was a lot worse than just a phone call for me."

"A couple hours after that he tried to call me back and tell me happy birthday and make up for it. And that's the last time I ever talked to my dad," he revealed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.