"Janelle wouldn't tell you she's in that place with me either if she was being honest," Kody Brown says in PEOPLE's exclusive Sister Wives sneak peek

Sister Wives' Kody Brown Says He and Wife Janelle 'Don't Partner Really Well': 'We're Good Friends'

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is opening up about where he currently stands with his wife Janelle Brown.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday's episode, host Sukanya Krishnan asks Kody, 52, what helps the pair be "in sync" together. But Kody shockingly reveals: "We're not in sync."

"We don't partner really well but we actually just are able to have a marriage that's, if you will, lower in attachment," he continues. "I don't even know. We're good friends, we get along well. It's more of a, like, just a committed relationship."

Addressing whether he's still "in love" with Janelle, Kody says he has "love" for her but couldn't declare anything beyond that.

"Janelle wouldn't tell you she's in that place with me either if she was being honest," he adds.

Meanwhile, Janelle, 52, tells the host that Kody is her "best friend." When discussing their emotional and physical intimacy, she insists the pair are "fine."

Elsewhere in the clip, Christine Brown — who announced her separation from Kody in November 2021 — was asked about whether there are "parallels" of "unhappiness" between her former relationship with Kody and Janelle's own bond.

Christine, 49, also recalls the time she asked Janelle whether she's happy with Kody.

"She goes, 'I've always thought Kody was a great dad ... and I know that he is still a great dad. We have things to work out,' " Christine recalls, adding that Janelle still plans on staying.

"What she needs from Kody is very different than what I ever needed from Kody," Christine adds. "I think Janelle's a wicked, awesome, strong woman and I think she fills her own damn tank."

Janelle is Kody's second wife. The pair have been married since 1993 and share six children together.

Through their plural marriage, Kody is also still spiritually bound to first wife Meri Brown and fourth wife Robyn Brown. But Kody's relationship with Meri, in particular, is no longer romantic.