'Sister Wives' : Kody Brown Nearly Tried Rekindling Marriage to Meri — but Christine Objected

Kody Brown once considered giving his romantic relationship with Meri Brown another shot.

In a supertease for the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special, host Sukanya Krishnan asked Meri, 51, about whether she knew there "was a moment in the past" where Kody, 53, "thought about reconciling" their relationship. Meri said in response, "I don't know what you're talking about."

But the interviewer also asked Kody's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, whether she thought the reconciliation would have happened if his now-ex Christine Brown didn't "object" to it.

"Yeah," Robyn, 44, said. "'Cause when Kody says and thinks that type of stuff, it usually happens."

Reacting to the claims that she opposed the idea, Christine, 51, said that it's all "a lie."

"That's not me," she continued. "I would never do that."

The moment in question was also addressed during a teaser released at the end of Sunday's episode. Kody told his side of things, saying, "[I was] in this place where I might reconcile with Meri."

But the moment appeared to be short-lived because "Christine lost her s--- that day." Meri, however, said she "never knew about that moment with him.

More revelations about the pair's dynamic were revealed in Sunday's episode.

As Kody took issue with the lack of support he's received from the family, he spoke on Meri's own loyalty. "Ironically, Meri's trying to support me and I don't want to be in a relationship with her anymore," he admitted in a confessional.

Meri is Kody's first wife in his polygamous marriage. The pair wed in 1990 and share child Leon Brown. Their relationship eventually became platonic.

Kody also has two estranged wives: Christine announced their separation in November 2021, and Janelle confirmed the pair's separation in a sneak peek for the upcoming tell-all special.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.