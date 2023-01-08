'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Says He Hopes Ex-Wife Christine 'Finds Her Soul Mate'

Kody Brown has well wishes for his ex-wife Christine Brown.

The Sister Wives patriarch said he's hopeful Christine, 50, finds love again — even if it's not with him. During the Sister Wives: One on One special Sunday night, he detailed his thoughts on Christine's life without him.

"One of the kids told me, 'Dad, you have your soul mate, and she wants hers," recalled Kody, 53. "Well, I hope she finds her soul mate."

Christine announced her decision to leave her plural marriage to Kody in November 2021. At the time, she said they'd "grown apart," adding, "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

Kody did express some grievances about his past relationship with Christine, though. When the family lived in Vegas, he said he "discovered Christine was never happy unless she was getting more than everybody else" in the plural marriage.

Though Christine's decision to leave the reality TV family felt like a "bomb going off" to the other wives, in the words of Robyn Brown, she was just the first in a ripple effect that leaves Kody with only one wife.

Earlier installments of the One on One special revealed Janelle Brown separated from Kody in mid-2022. On Sunday, she said she's "happy" without Kody and isn't immediately drawn to the idea of reconciling. Kody, however, is still hoping to "find a happy and beautiful place with Janelle," he admitted on the episode.

Meri Brown is also no longer married to Kody, as the patriarch ended their relationship in 2022, as well. That leaves Kody still with Robyn, his one and only legal wife.