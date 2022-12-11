'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Admits He Doesn't 'Want to Be in a Relationship' with First Wife Meri Anymore

Meri Brown said on Sunday's episode that she's still interested in being a part of the family — but Kody made his views on how he feels about her very clear

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 11, 2022 11:00 PM
Kody Brown; Meri Brown
Photo: Ida Mae Astute/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Kody Brown dropped some tough truths on first wife Meri Brown in this week's Sister Wives.

When Kody, 53, and Meri, 51, met with Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown during Sunday's episode to discuss their plans for their Coyote Pass property, the conversation inevitably shifted toward their increasingly complicated relationship dynamics.

"This last year and a half has really shattered what I thought our family was," said Robyn, 44, as Kody responded, "The sense I've got is that we've failed with [my wife] Christine [Brown] leaving."

"We're still here and we don't need to fail more," Robyn continued. "We need to fix it. We need to fix what the problems are."

Kody then suggested that not everyone actually wanted to build a strong family unit. Still, Meri said she didn't think it was "fair" for him to assume "what everybody thinks or feels."

Meri said later in an interview: "It's interesting hearing him talk about this and the parallels that is happening with him and Christine and me and him. It's kind of disturbing because some of the things he's frustrated about with Christine, he did to me. Oh, he wants to work on it with Christine but not me."

From there, Robyn told the group she needed to know if people were "tired of trying" and didn't want to "work it out."

Meri jumped in to restate her opinion. "Robyn, I think that you and I have had enough conversations about this that you know exactly where I am and I am still here because I'm still trying," she said. "Six years later, I'm still here. Ten years, 15 years, 20 years later, I'm still here. It's what I want."

RELATED VIDEO: Sister Wives' Christine Brown Wouldn't Wish Her Relationship with Kody 'on Any Friend of Mine'

In a confessional, Kody addressed the disappointing level of support he's received from the entire family lately.

"I'm exhausted. Who cares," he said. "If you're not with me, you're against me. F off, you know? I'm just, like, that way."

He even touched on Meri's own loyalty while sharing a shocking revelation: "Ironically, Meri's trying to support me and I don't want to be in a relationship with her anymore."

He even touched on Meri's own loyalty while sharing a shocking revelation: "Ironically, Meri's trying to support me and I don't want to be in a relationship with her anymore."

In an unexpected twist during a sneak peek at the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special the end of the episode, Kody revealed he had briefly found himself in the complete opposite headspace regarding his relationship with Meri.

"[I was] in this place where I might reconcile with Meri," he recalled. But the moment passed quickly because "Christine lost her s--- that day."

For her part, Christine called this claim "a lie," and Meri said she "never knew about that moment with him."

Christine Brown Leaves the Sister Wives and Kody in Midseason Teaser: 'I Hope They Don't Hate Me'
Meri Brown. tlc

Elsewhere in the episode, Kody and Janelle, 53, butted heads over their differing stances on his strict COVID-19 rules and how it impacted the family. Things escalated so severely that Janelle attempted to walk off after Kody angrily shouted at her.

In the One on One sneak peek, Kody and Janelle confirmed their separation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief'
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Says Janelle Is 'Betraying' Him During Time with Ex Christine: 'This Is My House'
Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Janelle Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Told Christine Not to Leave Kody Until She Could 'Support Yourself Financially'
Sister Wives
Janelle Brown's Son Gabe Breaks Down in Tears as He Recalls Dad Kody Brown Forgetting His Birthday
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' : Christine and Kody Brown Discuss the Best Way to Tell Other Wives About Their Split
Meri Brown, Kody Brown and Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' : Christine Brown Isn't Interested in Having a 'Loveless Marriage' Like Kody and Meri
Robyn Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Robyn Brown Gets Emotional Discussing Kody's Strained Relationships: 'Makes Me Angry'
Kody Brown Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Admits He Questions Polygamy 'All the Time': 'It's a Challenge'
Christine Brown and Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' : Christine Packs Up Kody's Stuff as He Claims She 'Murdered Our Intimacy with Betrayal'
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W4dVPSIxejy2CnTROe35likJ_FpFMXjA/view?usp=share_link Hed: Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Janelle Brown Doesn't Want to Be 'Beaten Into Submission' by Husband Kody
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Doesn't Want to Be 'Beaten into Submission' by Husband Kody
Christine Brown and Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Admits He's 'Still in a Grieving Process' After Split from Christine
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief'
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief'
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Feels 'So Rejected' — Like He's 'Begging' Janelle for a 'Deeper Relationship'
Kody and Robyn Brown
Robyn Brown Says the 'Sister Wives' 'Handed' Kody to Her: They Didn't 'Want to Spend Time with Him'
Meri Brown, Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Says He Only Sees Wife Meri 'Once in a Blue Moon': 'We Quit Dating'
Meri Brown, Kody Brown and Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' : Meri Brown Tells Husband Kody She Thinks Christine 'Might Be Feeling Trapped'
Janelle Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Says His Marriage to Janelle Is Strained Over Her RV Living Situation