Kody Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She Tends to 'Dislike Him a Bit' After Watching 'Sister Wives'

"I just have to remind myself that he's going through a difficult time and this is hard on everybody. He's still my dad and he's still kind to me," Gwendlyn Brown said of her father Kody

By
Published on January 3, 2023 07:19 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmPkebAvFqf/ gwendlynbrown Verified done with finals 😅 hoping i did as well as beatriz thinks second slide for candid ; Sister Wives https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zBNK2c3wCi9qPfJnFg4gf3VByEaH8cxU/view CR: TLC
Photo: Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram; TLC

Gwendlyn Brown isn't holding back her feelings about her father Kody Brown.

In her latest YouTube video, the 21-year-old Sister Wives star responded to a fan's question about how Kody's comments about her mother Christine Brown impact their relationship.

"It's very flip-floppy for me. In person, my dad's sweet to me now," she explained. "We had our differences in the past, but we're getting better and since we're not around each other as much, we can't be angry with each other as much."

She added, "But when I watch the episodes, I do tend to dislike him a little bit."

Gwendlyn went on to note that she tries to have empathy for her father, especially after he split from three of his wives recently.

"I just have to remind myself that he's going through a difficult time and this is hard on everybody," she says. "He's still my dad and he's still kind to me."

On last month's ​​Sister Wives: One on One episode, Kody, 53, admitted that he was done playing games with his ex Christine, 50, when their nearly 26-year marriage came to an end.

"Initially, my issue was I thought Christine was playing a game," he told host Sukanya Krishnan. "I was ambivalent. I was trying to be stoic about it."

"She's a game player. From the time we were married, [it was] manipulation, pouting, temper tantrums, just behavior things," he said. "Some of the games that were happening were when we moved to Flagstaff, Arizona."

Kody Brown and Christine Brown

Kody recalled one experience when Christine became upset over a gift he received from his then-wife Meri, who confirmed she had also split from the reality star during the special.

"Meri gave me this really cool birthday present and I'm in this place expressing to Janelle, Christine, and Robyn that I might reconcile with Meri," he explained. "And Christine lost her s— that day."

"She comes to our family party and leaves yelling to one of the kids that she was in a loveless marriage," he continued. "This is two years before she kicks me out."

Christine Brown, Kody Brown
Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

During the special, Christine opened up about finding out that Kody said he was not physically attracted to her.

"It was terrible to hear. And it's super embarrassing," she admitted. "I just got to thinking, you know what? It really just goes both ways."

"I really just wasn't attracted — after he said that, I was kind of like, 'Oh, well, then I'm done. It's over.' It was almost a relief," she continued. "I'm not going to keep fighting for this or trying if you're not attracted to me. So everything that I've done for you and for the family means nothing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christine and Kody's problems have played out all season long, a little more than a year after Christine announced their separation in November 2021 following more than 25 years of marriage.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Kody Brown and Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Calls Ex Christine 'a Game Player' Who Used 'Manipulation, Pouting, Temper Tantrums'
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Found It 'Super Embarrassing' Kody Wasn't Attracted to Her: 'Goes Both Ways'
kody brown, robyn brown
'Sister Wives' ' Robyn Says She's an 'Easy Target' in Brown Family: 'I Have a Tendency to Just Take It'
Meri Brown, Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Calls Marriage to Meri a 'Storm' Since Day 1: 'The Strain Was Perpetual'
Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Kody Brown Thinks Other Men Will Feel Ex Christine Is 'Risky' to Date. Credit TLC
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Thinks Other Men Will Feel Ex Christine Is 'Risky' to Date
Meri Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Shares Cryptic Post After Kody Brown Split: 'I Am Not for Everyone'
Meri Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' Kody Brown Considered Reconciling with Meri After She Gifted Him Rice Krispies Treats
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody 'Diluted' Meri Issues by Marrying Janelle, Regrets 'Bringing More People into a Problem'
Gwendlyn Brown - Gwendlyn Brown Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CmVCPQ-v2Bi/?hl=en; janelle brown/instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/BvRL_KVA__o/
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter Praises Janelle for Becoming 'Confident' After Kody Split
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown’s Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She 'Doesn't Really Like' Robyn
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She 'Doesn't Really Like' Robyn
Meri and Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Confirms Her 32-Year-Marriage to Kody Is Over: 'He Made the Decision'
Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals Her Celebrity Crush — and He Is the Polar Opposite of Ex Kody 
Sister Wives
Christine Brown Confirms She's 'Definitely Not Leaving 'Sister Wives' ' Despite Split from Kody
Season 10 Sister Wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown
Here's Where Kody Brown Stands with All 4 'Sister Wives' After Meri Split and Christine Divorce
Meri Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Shares Inspirational Post After Split from Kody Brown: 'Let Them Judge You'