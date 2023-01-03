Kody Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She Tends to 'Dislike Him a Bit' After Watching 'Sister Wives'

Gwendlyn Brown isn't holding back her feelings about her father Kody Brown.

In her latest YouTube video, the 21-year-old Sister Wives star responded to a fan's question about how Kody's comments about her mother Christine Brown impact their relationship.

"It's very flip-floppy for me. In person, my dad's sweet to me now," she explained. "We had our differences in the past, but we're getting better and since we're not around each other as much, we can't be angry with each other as much."

She added, "But when I watch the episodes, I do tend to dislike him a little bit."

Gwendlyn went on to note that she tries to have empathy for her father, especially after he split from three of his wives recently.

"I just have to remind myself that he's going through a difficult time and this is hard on everybody," she says. "He's still my dad and he's still kind to me."

On last month's ​​Sister Wives: One on One episode, Kody, 53, admitted that he was done playing games with his ex Christine, 50, when their nearly 26-year marriage came to an end.

"Initially, my issue was I thought Christine was playing a game," he told host Sukanya Krishnan. "I was ambivalent. I was trying to be stoic about it."

"She's a game player. From the time we were married, [it was] manipulation, pouting, temper tantrums, just behavior things," he said. "Some of the games that were happening were when we moved to Flagstaff, Arizona."

Kody recalled one experience when Christine became upset over a gift he received from his then-wife Meri, who confirmed she had also split from the reality star during the special.

"Meri gave me this really cool birthday present and I'm in this place expressing to Janelle, Christine, and Robyn that I might reconcile with Meri," he explained. "And Christine lost her s— that day."

"She comes to our family party and leaves yelling to one of the kids that she was in a loveless marriage," he continued. "This is two years before she kicks me out."

During the special, Christine opened up about finding out that Kody said he was not physically attracted to her.

"It was terrible to hear. And it's super embarrassing," she admitted. "I just got to thinking, you know what? It really just goes both ways."

"I really just wasn't attracted — after he said that, I was kind of like, 'Oh, well, then I'm done. It's over.' It was almost a relief," she continued. "I'm not going to keep fighting for this or trying if you're not attracted to me. So everything that I've done for you and for the family means nothing."

Christine and Kody's problems have played out all season long, a little more than a year after Christine announced their separation in November 2021 following more than 25 years of marriage.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.