'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Calls Marriage to Meri a 'Storm' Since Day 1: 'The Strain Was Perpetual'

Kody Brown is offering new insight into his former marriage with Meri Brown.

With the recent reveal that they're no longer together after more than 30 years of marriage, Kody and Meri opened up about the demise of their marriage on Sunday's installment of Sister Wives: One on One.

"We have a lot of history and I love him," Meri, 52, said to host Sukanya Krishnan. "He has chosen not to love me and not to want a relationship with me and so far, as to consider himself not married to me. So I think that's what we're sitting with."

Kody, 53, pointed out that the former couple entered plural marriage at a "young age" and had to "establish a family" without the wherewithal to do so.

"I married Meri and it was a hard relationship from the very beginning," he continued.

Kody then began his relationship with Janelle Brown, calling his second wife "a blessing of dilution. It diluted this relationship I had with Meri."

But he also admitted that plural marriage worsened his issues with Meri because "we [were] bringing more people into a problem."

Kody then recalled the "weird as hell" experience of moving Janelle into Meri's home.

"I'm in an established relationship with somebody that I don't even get along with and then I bring somebody else in and then now it's triangulating," he said. "And then we bring Christine in and that seemed to calm it because we started having children and we seemed to have this more unified focus even though the strain was perpetual."

He continued, "This was happening from the day or the week or the month or whenever, after me and Meri had our honeymoon period. We were in the storm."

Meri was Kody's first wife. After tying the knot in 1990, the pair welcomed child Leon Brown in 1995. He eventually went on to wed Janelle and Christine before welcoming fourth and final wife (so far) Robyn Brown.

Christine, 49, announced in November 2021 she and Kody had ended their spiritual marriage after more than 25 years. More recently, Janelle, 53, revealed she and Kody had also separated. He remains legally married to Robyn, 44.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.