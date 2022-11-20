'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Says His Marriage to Janelle Is Strained Over Her RV Living Situation

Kody Brown is having more marital issues.

During Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Kody, 53, revealed that his relationship with Janelle has become increasingly strained since she opted to move into an RV on their Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona.

"It's so strange to me that we're arguing point with this," he said in a confessional. "It's like just this antagonistic relationship. It's not cooperative. I don't know why."

Earlier in the season, Janelle, 53, moved out of the home she had been renting and purchased the trailer to live in temporarily while building her new house on the family's property.

The women Sister Wives had previously planned to each build homes on multiple sprawling lots, but after Christine left the plural marriage and moved to Utah last year, Janelle is the only person currently moving ahead with construction.

"I'm in a very vulnerable place, and if I cross a line, will she cross another line?" Kody wondered of their relationship. "And that sort of cynicism comes, I think, from unwinding 20 years in plural marriage and then Christine leaving."

Kody continued, "I don't think Janelle or I are being honest or real in this relationship as we communicate with each other about this stuff. The whole RV thing. We never had a really deep discussion, not the kind of discussion you have about spending that vast amount of money."

Janelle said her decision to move into the RV was with the bigger picture in mind.

"I basically decided what I needed to do for me and I just sort of decided and I did it and he sort of had to be along for the ride," she said. "But if I would have waited for him to solve the problem it never would have gotten solved."

Last season, Janelle also shared doubts about her future with Kody. "I've caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, 'Okay look, do I still choose plural marriage?'" Janelle told Robyn. "Yeah, I still choose it, but I've had to have that conscious decision with myself."

Later in the episode, Christine's daughter Mykelti came to help her pack up her home and say goodbye to the family one final time.

"It's bittersweet, but it's nice that we're all here and we can all be here together the last nights that moms here in flagstaff," Mykelti told the family. "So I'm really glad and I think this is probably ones of the hardest things that this family is going to have to go through. But I think that it's awesome that we can all be here to share … that at the end of this all we are still a family."

She continued, "There's no one to blame for anything of this, it's all just — it's is what it is, and we should just all be grateful that even though this we can remain a family and together and that we can support each other still through all of it."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.