'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Says His Marriage to Janelle Is Strained Over Her RV Living Situation

During Sunday's episode of the series, Kody called his relationship with Janelle "antagonistic" since she opted to move into an RV on their Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona

By Emily Strohm
Published on November 20, 2022 11:02 PM
Janelle Brown
Janelle and Kody Brown. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Kody Brown is having more marital issues.

During Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Kody, 53, revealed that his relationship with Janelle has become increasingly strained since she opted to move into an RV on their Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona.

"It's so strange to me that we're arguing point with this," he said in a confessional. "It's like just this antagonistic relationship. It's not cooperative. I don't know why."

Earlier in the season, Janelle, 53, moved out of the home she had been renting and purchased the trailer to live in temporarily while building her new house on the family's property.

The women Sister Wives had previously planned to each build homes on multiple sprawling lots, but after Christine left the plural marriage and moved to Utah last year, Janelle is the only person currently moving ahead with construction.

"I'm in a very vulnerable place, and if I cross a line, will she cross another line?" Kody wondered of their relationship. "And that sort of cynicism comes, I think, from unwinding 20 years in plural marriage and then Christine leaving."

Sister Wives
TLC

Kody continued, "I don't think Janelle or I are being honest or real in this relationship as we communicate with each other about this stuff. The whole RV thing. We never had a really deep discussion, not the kind of discussion you have about spending that vast amount of money."

Janelle said her decision to move into the RV was with the bigger picture in mind.

"I basically decided what I needed to do for me and I just sort of decided and I did it and he sort of had to be along for the ride," she said. "But if I would have waited for him to solve the problem it never would have gotten solved."

Last season, Janelle also shared doubts about her future with Kody. "I've caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, 'Okay look, do I still choose plural marriage?'" Janelle told Robyn. "Yeah, I still choose it, but I've had to have that conscious decision with myself."

SISTER WIVES, Kody Brown (center), surrounded by wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and wife-to-be Robyn Sullivan, (Season 1), 2010-. photo: Bryant Livingston / © TLC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Kody Brown (center), surrounded by Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown. Bryant Livingston/TLC/Everett

Later in the episode, Christine's daughter Mykelti came to help her pack up her home and say goodbye to the family one final time.

"It's bittersweet, but it's nice that we're all here and we can all be here together the last nights that moms here in flagstaff," Mykelti told the family. "So I'm really glad and I think this is probably ones of the hardest things that this family is going to have to go through. But I think that it's awesome that we can all be here to share … that at the end of this all we are still a family."

She continued, "There's no one to blame for anything of this, it's all just — it's is what it is, and we should just all be grateful that even though this we can remain a family and together and that we can support each other still through all of it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' : Kody Thinks His Family's Initial Polygamous Approach 'Seems So Dysfunctional Now'
Janelle Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Gets Ready to Build Home at Coyote Pass: 'I Love It Here'
Christine Brown and Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Calls Christine's Farewell Gathering 'Demeaning': 'I Don't Want to See' Her 'Ever Again'
sister wives
'Sister Wives' : Brown Family Divided over 'Pretty Stupid' Idea of Long-Distance Plural Marriage
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Wouldn't Wish Her Relationship with Kody 'on Any Friend of Mine'
Christine Brown Welcomes Sister Wives to Her Own Salt Lake City Home After Kody Split: ‘New Beginnings’
Christine Brown Welcomes 'Sister Wives' to Her Own Salt Lake City Home After Kody Split: 'New Beginnings'
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Calls Out Kody Brown for Having a 'Favorite Wife' in Season 17 Premiere
Kody Brown Screams That Christine Put a 'Knife in the Kidneys' of Him and Her Sister Wives by Leaving
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Calls Out Kody Brown for Having a 'Favorite Wife' in Season 17 Premiere
'Sister Wives' ' Robyn Brown Says Christine Isn't Divorced from Kody Until She's 'Physical with Another Man'
Janelle Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Reveals She's Living in an RV: 'My New Summer Adventure'
Christine Brown Leaves the Sister Wives and Kody in Midseason Teaser: 'I Hope They Don't Hate Me'
Christine Brown's Sister Wives and Ex Kody Say They Feel 'Betrayed' by Her Decision to Leave the Family
Kody and Robyn Brown
'Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Is 'at a Loss,' Calls Christine Leaving Kody 'This Big Bomb Going Off in My Family'
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Struggles with 'Emotional Attachment' as Christine Packs Up Their House Post-Split
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Struggles with End of 26-Year Marriage to Spiritual Wife Christine Brown
Season 10 Sister Wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown
'Sister Wives' : Brown Family 'Splitting Apart at the Seams,' 'Tensions Boiling Over' in New Season
Christine Brown, Sister Wives cast member, is photographed at her home in Murray, Utah o4 Aug. 1, 2022. Kim Raff for PEOPLE
'Sister Wives' : Christine Brown Says Marriage to Kody Is Over — 'We've Been in a Rough Spot for a Long Time'
Janelle Brown and son Logan Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Celebrates Son Logan's Wedding: 'Such a Beautiful Day'