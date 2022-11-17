'Sister Wives' ' Kody Calls Christine's Farewell Gathering 'Demeaning': 'I Don't Want to See' Her 'Ever Again'

"I don't want to think about her. I don't want to drive past this house ever again and mourn this," Kody Brown says in PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday's Sister Wives episode

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on November 17, 2022 01:08 PM

The Brown Family is divided over Christine Brown's departure from their homebase in Arizona.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday's Sister Wives, Christine hosts a farewell gathering at her Arizona home before heading off to Utah. But the occasion proves rather unceremonious.

The mood of everyone in attendance is very gloomy and solemn, but Brown family patriarch Kody is unsurprisingly the most disgruntled at the "awkward" situation as he continues to feel abandoned by Christine, 50, after she chose to end of their 26-year spiritual marriage and relocate to Utah.

"There is such a strike to all my feelings and all the work that I've done for our family to come here to sort of have this family gathering and say goodbye that is way off course for me. Way off the charts," Kody, 53, says in a confessional. "It's not even right. It feels so demeaning."

Sister Wives
TLC

Though Kody and Christine's daughter Mykelti (Brown) Padron "wants to affirm that the family is still a family" despite her mother's exit, Kody begs to differ.

"I'm in sort of this weird place where I'm like thinking I don't want to see Christine ever again," he continues. "I don't want to think about her. I don't want to drive past this house ever again and mourn this."

He continues, "I don't want to sit and be in this place again. I don't want to deal with this at all."

Christine Brown and Kody Brown
Christine Brown and Kody Brown. TLC

Other Brown family members weigh in on the impact of Christine's departure.

"It's awkward outside. It's weird. It's intense. Nobody really wants to be here," Mykelti, 26, says. "Dad doesn't want to be here, Robyn [Brown] doesn't want to be here, mom doesn't want to be here. It's weird. It's intense and it's uncomfortable."

Meri Brown, Kody's first wife, iss unable to attend since she was at her family's bed and breakfast. However, she admits she's unsure how smoothly it would have gone given her nonexistent bond with Christine.

"I don't know how weird it would have been if I was [there] knowing that she really wasn't interested in having a relationship with me," says Meri, 51. "So, why be there and do some big goodbye?"

Sister Wives
TLC

Gabriel "Gabe" Brown, Kody's son with second wife Janelle Brown, admits he's "not really sad" about Christine's decision to break up with his father, but he is "really sad" about her moving.

"I'm not gonna, like, sit here and blame her for doing it," says Gabe, 21. "If I was in her shoes, I would do the same."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

