Entertainment TV 'Sister Wives' ' Kody Calls Christine's Farewell Gathering 'Demeaning': 'I Don't Want to See' Her 'Ever Again' "I don't want to think about her. I don't want to drive past this house ever again and mourn this," Kody Brown says in PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday's Sister Wives episode By Dory Jackson Published on November 17, 2022 01:08 PM The Brown Family is divided over Christine Brown's departure from their homebase in Arizona. In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday's Sister Wives, Christine hosts a farewell gathering at her Arizona home before heading off to Utah. But the occasion proves rather unceremonious. The mood of everyone in attendance is very gloomy and solemn, but Brown family patriarch Kody is unsurprisingly the most disgruntled at the "awkward" situation as he continues to feel abandoned by Christine, 50, after she chose to end of their 26-year spiritual marriage and relocate to Utah. "There is such a strike to all my feelings and all the work that I've done for our family to come here to sort of have this family gathering and say goodbye that is way off course for me. Way off the charts," Kody, 53, says in a confessional. "It's not even right. It feels so demeaning." Christine Brown Welcomes Sister Wives to Her Own Salt Lake City Home After Kody Split: 'New Beginnings' TLC Though Kody and Christine's daughter Mykelti (Brown) Padron "wants to affirm that the family is still a family" despite her mother's exit, Kody begs to differ. "I'm in sort of this weird place where I'm like thinking I don't want to see Christine ever again," he continues. "I don't want to think about her. I don't want to drive past this house ever again and mourn this." He continues, "I don't want to sit and be in this place again. I don't want to deal with this at all." Kody Brown Screams That Christine Put a 'Knife in the Kidneys' of Him and Her Sister Wives by Leaving Christine Brown and Kody Brown. TLC Other Brown family members weigh in on the impact of Christine's departure. "It's awkward outside. It's weird. It's intense. Nobody really wants to be here," Mykelti, 26, says. "Dad doesn't want to be here, Robyn [Brown] doesn't want to be here, mom doesn't want to be here. It's weird. It's intense and it's uncomfortable." Meri Brown, Kody's first wife, iss unable to attend since she was at her family's bed and breakfast. However, she admits she's unsure how smoothly it would have gone given her nonexistent bond with Christine. "I don't know how weird it would have been if I was [there] knowing that she really wasn't interested in having a relationship with me," says Meri, 51. "So, why be there and do some big goodbye?" Meri Brown Urges 'Know Who You Are' After Kody Says 'Sister Wives' Should 'Conform to Patriarchy' TLC Gabriel "Gabe" Brown, Kody's son with second wife Janelle Brown, admits he's "not really sad" about Christine's decision to break up with his father, but he is "really sad" about her moving. "I'm not gonna, like, sit here and blame her for doing it," says Gabe, 21. "If I was in her shoes, I would do the same." Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.