Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits He's 'Still in a Grieving Process' After Split from Christine
Sister Wives star Kody Brown hasn't had the easiest experience moving past his split from wife Christine Brown.
During Sunday's one-on-one reunion special, Kody spoke to host Sukanya Krishnan about what went wrong in the pair's former marriage.
The 52-year-old began by admitting he should've "validated" Christine's concerns regarding her dislike for polygamy instead of displaying "arrogance." However, he wasn't aware that she questioned staying married to him until he saw the moment play out on the TLC series.
"I didn't know she was going, 'Oh, I don't want to be married to Kody anymore,'" he explained. "I mean, I had heard rumors from my children that she had been kind of throwing things around and even other wives saying, 'Oh she's always threatened that she was going to leave.' And I'm like, 'Why am I in the dark here?'"
Kody called the pair's breakup "a singular moment that has been building up for years," and claimed Christine, 49, was frequently "complaining about everything in her life."
"I've been trying to make her happy all the time. It's this constant burden," he said. "There is something missing, there's some problem, something is going on. Frankly, it could just be plural marriage."
Last November, Christine announced her separation from Kody after more than 25 years together. Kody is still maintaining his plural marriages to Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown, though his relationship with Meri, 51, is no longer romantic.
Before Kody and Christine pumped the brakes on their relationship, he told her he was no longer interested in having an intimate relationship.
"My perspective of that experience was she came to me [after building a door in her house for privacy] and she said, 'Hey, we did this work on the house. Wasn't that for our intimacy?'" he recalled. "And I went, 'No, it was just stuff we needed to do.' And she goes, 'Well, are we going to be intimate again?' I never said no, that we were never going to be intimate again. I was at a point where I wanted her to address the rumors that I've been hearing from the kids that she was threatening to leave."
Kody said he didn't want to be intimate with Christine because he felt she was someone who was "stabbing me in the back." But the Brown family patriarch also admitted that he never wanted her to leave the marriage and hoped to "do some counseling" with her instead.
"My biggest problem for all of this experience is that I'm angry," he said. "Fast forward to this moment and grief has settled in."
"Now, I just look forward to [the] healing process, managing it and coming to a place where we're friends again," he continued. "We had this experience and that's over and [now she can] have a good life and be well, be happy. But I'm still in a grieving process now."
According to Christine, the mother of six said it became "more and more apparent" that Kody was no longer interested in her. She also found it "insulting" that he wanted to continue a marriage without intimacy.
"I'm done pretending," she said. "I've been showing the kids that everything's fine, I've been showing everybody that everything's fine. And I can't pretend anymore."
Kody still wishes the best for Christine despite their separation. "I hope she gets married, I hope she has a wonderful relationship, I hope she's happy," he said.
At this time, Christine said she is only dating herself. She also hopes to reach a peaceful place with Kody down the line.
"Kody and I are divorced. We're completely separate," she explained of where the pair currently stands. "We're just going to be friends, eventually. I just realized I had to make a decision for my heart and my heart was done being broken. It felt ... freeing."