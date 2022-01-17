Janelle Brown opened up about how a plural marriage is no longer a "necessity" now that her kids are older during Sunday's episode of Sister Wives

Sister Wives: Janelle Says It'd Be 'Easy to Walk Away' from 'Strained' Plural Marriage with Kody

Janelle Brown is opening up about the problems in her relationship with Kody Brown.

In Sunday's Sister Wives episode, Robyn Brown stopped by Janelle's home to see how she was doing after the death of her mother. Kody, 52, had advised Robyn, 43, and Meri Brown to not attend the funeral service to avoid possible COVID-19 exposure, especially after the two women had already been following his strict safety guidelines.

After Robyn apologized for not attending the service, the pair got into a conversation about how rapid testing for the coronavirus could now be an option to keep everyone safe. Robyn then revealed she's been going through "a mourning process" during the pandemic.

"COVID has sort of pulled this blanket off of some of our issues," she adds.

Upon agreeing with Robyn, Janelle, 52, revealed how the shift in the family culture has impacted her as well.

"I've caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, 'Okay, look: do I still choose plural marriage?' " Janelle said. "Yeah, I still choose it, but I've had to have that conscious decision with myself."

Robyn said that their conversation has "given me a lot to think about," adding that she wants for the family to "work this crap out." To that point, Janelle said the family has likely "lost sight that we're all in this together."

Janelle continued to address her shift in thinking in a confessional, admitting that she's not sure plural marriage is a necessity at this point in her life.

"I've had to really think. My children are almost grown and there's not a huge necessity anymore to stay," she said. "It was a wonderful way to raise children."

Janelle added, "With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it's easy to walk away."

In a separate confessional, Kody's other wives addressed their differing opinions on plural marriage.

"I haven't really ever thought about, well, because [my daughter] Mariah is out of the house, now should I leave the family," said Meri, 50.

Christine — who announced her split from Kody, 52, in November 2021 — later told the cameras that polygamy isn't exactly what she thought it'd be.

"We're heading into Christmas, and I need to be present and be grateful for the family I have," the 49-year-old added. "I am who I am today because of polygamy, because I lived it."

This season of Sister Wives has seen tension running high amongst the Brown family, particularly due to Kody's strict COVID-19 rules. Kody has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the family's division on the matter, which has ultimately kept the family apart.

Also in Sunday's episode, Janelle's son Gabriel was brought to tears during a heated exchange with Kody. Gabriel was upset over being unable to spend time with his father because he's not strictly abiding by Kody's guidelines.