The TLC star moved into an RV on her family’s Arizona property earlier this summer

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Watches Elks on Her Property as She Continues to Document 'RV Life'

On Wednesday, Janelle, 52, posted a video on Instagram, showing Elk walking around the property near where she's parked.

"Watching the Elk play 'King of the Mountain' this morning 😀😍," she captioned the clip. "I really do need to invest in a good camera but sometimes the events are happening so fast I only really have time to grab my phone. So yes, it's a little blurry 😂😂 #rvlife #mountainliving #arizona"

Last week, she also shared how she deals with the septic system on the RV.

"So to answer a question I get very often - what about the septic ?" Janelle wrote. "Honestly I could take the rig into town once a week but it's easier to have someone come to me and pump the holding tanks. Several septic services here in town that do this - they service portable toilets too after all. Very reasonable considering the hassle it saves me."

Janelle's van is parked on her polygamist family's Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona, where they moved from Las Vegas three years ago.

Although her husband Kody Brown, 52, originally intended to build one large house on the property, his four wives — Janelle, Robyn, 42, Meri, 50, and Christine, 49 — opted to each build their own home.

Janelle and Kody, who married in 1993, share Logan, 27, Maddie, 25, Hunter, 24, Garrison, 22, Gabe, 20, and Savannah, 16, the latter three of which still live at home.

Janelle first revealed her plans to spend the summer in a camper last month, writing on Instagram, "I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure."

"The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental," she continued. "Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I'm sure, rentals are even harder to come by."