Sister Wives: Janelle Brown Tells Kody She Wants Him to 'Stay Away from' Her Home amid COVID
"I would worry too much that there could be risk," Janelle Brown says in a sneak peek at Sunday's episode of Sister Wives
Janelle Brown is doing what's best for her family — even if that means not seeing her husband, Kody, for a period of time.
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Janelle makes the difficult decision to not have Kody visit her home as they await more answers amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which had recently hit the United States at the time.
"So I've been watching the news and they're starting to talk about everybody staying home, but I have Garrison, who works with construction crews and stuff here in town. I've got Gabriel, who is being careful associating with his friends, but I can't guarantee what that looks like yet," Janelle, 51, tells cameras.
"So instead of sitting here and waiting to be told or having something horrible happen that makes a decision, I'm just going to make the decision. I want Kody to stay away from my home until we can figure out how bad this is going to get," continues the TLC star, who shares Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savannah with Kody.
Before the pandemic hit, Kody was visiting Janelle and his other three wives — Christine, Meri and Robyn — in their separate Flagstaff, Arizona, homes. But the onset of the pandemic presented a new challenge for the plural family, which was already struggling with a sense of separation.
In the sneak peek, Janelle says her "household presents a risk," which ultimately leads her to tell Kody, 52, not to come over.
"This is nobody's fault, it's just circumstance. And I'm trying to be really brave and really smart and really logical, because I don't know what that's like to not see you for that long," she tells the family patriarch over the phone as she begins to get emotional.
While she's holding onto the hope that they will "survive" the distance, she wants Kody to know that he's "going to owe me big time buddy, man, when we're done here."
RELATED: Sister Wives: Kody Brown and His 4 Wives Discuss 'The Principle' — What It Is and Why It Matters
But the choice to be apart has Kody feeling confused — and frustrated.
"Sometimes I just don't quite understand everything going on in this family. I don't know why she's just calling me and telling me just like, 'Hey, this is the way it's going to be,'" he tells cameras.
"I wish you could have had a camera on me," he continues. "That's a statement of pressure. Like, 'You've got to make up for this somehow.' What? You're making these choices and you're telling the kids to continue with what's normal in their lives and I'm supposed to pay for that?"
RELATED: Sister Wives' Polygamist Brown Family Feels 'Fear' Returning to Utah — 'They Could Arrest Us'
Although it was her decision, Janelle still wants Kody to understand the "big sacrifice" she's making.
"I just have to get a dig in saying, 'Look, I am making a big sacrifice here, man. You owe me.' I'm implying he owes me some sort of tropical vacation or whatever, because I feel like, okay, it's a little bit childish," says Janelle. "But I feel like I'm making such a big sacrifice, which I'm choosing to do ... I guess I sort of like, 'Give me some acknowledgement here, that I'm making this really hard sacrifice and that you understand it.'"
Sister Wives airs Sundays (10 p.m. ET) on TLC.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.
