'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Teases Plans for an 'Independent Woman' Summer After Split from Kody

Janelle Brown is readier than ever to live her best single life.

The Sister Wives star told fans on Sunday that she's set to spend some of the year in her trailer.

"For those wondering about the trailer - stay tuned - I actually have put it in a seasonal space this year and will begin the adventure of managing the trailer as an independent woman," she wrote on Instagram.

"At least it has hookups this time around !" she joked.

Janelle also noted in her post over the weekend that this adventure has "always been something I wanted to do."

Janelle also shared a peek at her current life — complete with new patio furniture. "The place I'm living now has a great patio. I've always wanted a great patio where it wasn't so blazing hot (um Vegas!) so you could sit outside," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

This isn't the first time Janelle has lived in the trailer. She used the temporary home as a way to live on the Brown family's Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona, as the Sister Wives stars planned their home builds.

"I loved loved loved living out on the land and look forward to next spring," Janelle shared in 2021 as she put the RV into storage for the winter months.

She skipped the trailer entirely in 2022 after her family wasn't quite on board. "[My daughter] Savanah really struggled with the RV," she said during a Q&A in July. "She was a trouper last year, but she said, 'Mom, this year, I just can't.' She's going into her senior year."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Janelle announced her separation from Kody Brown in December 2022.