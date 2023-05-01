'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Teases Plans for an 'Independent Woman' Summer After Split from Kody

Nearly five months after ending her 32-year marriage to Kody Brown, Janelle Brown is embarking on her next big "adventure"

By
Published on May 1, 2023 11:45 AM
janelle brown
Photo: janelle brown/instagram

Janelle Brown is readier than ever to live her best single life.

The Sister Wives star told fans on Sunday that she's set to spend some of the year in her trailer.

"For those wondering about the trailer - stay tuned - I actually have put it in a seasonal space this year and will begin the adventure of managing the trailer as an independent woman," she wrote on Instagram.

"At least it has hookups this time around !" she joked.

Janelle also noted in her post over the weekend that this adventure has "always been something I wanted to do."

Janelle also shared a peek at her current life — complete with new patio furniture. "The place I'm living now has a great patio. I've always wanted a great patio where it wasn't so blazing hot (um Vegas!) so you could sit outside," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

This isn't the first time Janelle has lived in the trailer. She used the temporary home as a way to live on the Brown family's Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona, as the Sister Wives stars planned their home builds.

"I loved loved loved living out on the land and look forward to next spring," Janelle shared in 2021 as she put the RV into storage for the winter months.

She skipped the trailer entirely in 2022 after her family wasn't quite on board. "[My daughter] Savanah really struggled with the RV," she said during a Q&A in July. "She was a trouper last year, but she said, 'Mom, this year, I just can't.' She's going into her senior year."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Janelle announced her separation from Kody Brown in December 2022.

Related Articles
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
Gwendlyn Brown, Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Alleges Dad Kody Was Nearly Arrested in Utah Over Polygamous Lifestyle
Janelle Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Moves Out of RV Ahead of Winter Season: 'See You Next Spring'
Mykelti Padron - Mykelti Padron Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CZfkmzYJyAM/?hl=en
'Sister Wives' ' Mykelti Brown Says She Doubts Dad Kody Will Marry Another Sister Wife
christine brown
Christine Brown Has a Tasty 51st Birthday Date with Fiancé David: 'Blessed to Have Someone to Laugh with'
Janelle Brown; David Woolley and Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Congratulates Christine Brown on Her Engagement: 'Hurray!!!'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqwAZt0Pa52/?hl=en. Janelle Brown/Instagram
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Bonds with Mykelti's Twins at Family Birthday Party
Janelle Brown Introduces Son Hunter's 'Girl' Audrey During Family Dinner
Janelle Brown Introduces Son Hunter's 'Girl' Audrey During Family Dinner: 'Bright Spot in the Day'
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Shares Inspirational Quote About ‘Who I Was Before’
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Contemplates 'Who I Was ... Who I Am Becoming' 3 Months After Kody Split
janelle brown
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Announces Death of Beloved Dog Jack: 'Our Hearts Ache'
Janelle Brown Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Gives Update on Dog Jack After Emergency Vet Visit
Janelle Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Says She Isn't Moving Back into Her RV After Daughter 'Really Struggled'
Sister Wives Stars Janelle, Meri and Gwendlyn Brown Share Peeks Inside Their March Snow Day
'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle, Meri and Gwendlyn Brown Share Peeks Inside Their March Snow Day
Janelle Brown's 'Heart Is Bursting' from Son Hunter's Return After 7 Years
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown's 'Heart Is Bursting' with Son Hunter Close to Home After 7 Years
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Remembers Late Grandmother on Her Halloween Birthday: 'A True Queen'
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Gives a 'Relationship Status' Update 2 Months After Confirming Split from Kody
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown’s Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She 'Doesn't Really Like' Robyn
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Admits She Doesn't See Robyn's Kids: 'I Do Miss Them Completely'