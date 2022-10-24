'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Celebrates Son Logan's Wedding: 'Such a Beautiful Day'

The Sister Wives star said "I do" to longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty on Saturday in Arizona

Janelle Brown and son Logan Brown
Photo: Janelle Brown/Instagram

Sister Wives' Logan Brown is married!

Brown said "I do" to longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty on Saturday in Arizona.

"Christine and I at Logan and Michelle's wedding last night," Janelle, 53, posted on her Instagram Story on Sunday. "Such a beautiful day."

She also shared a family photo with the happy couple and her children.

"My kids. And the new bride and groom," she wrote, adding, "Some of us are already sweating from the legendary Brown family dancing at events"

Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Janelle Brown at Logan Brown's Wedding
Christine Brown/Instagram

Logan is the eldest son of Kody Brown and his second wife Janelle. Kody is also married to wives Meri and Robyn. He split from ex-wife Christine in November 2021 after more than 25 years together. Kody has a total of 18 children between the women.

Christine and Janelle Brown
Janelle Brown/Instagram

In July, Janelle helped the couple celebrate their new home.

"After months of delays they finally moved in. It's an amazing space . Congratulations you guys" she shared on Instagram.

Christine also attended the nuptials with her children. The mom of six shared a smiling photo with four of daughters including Aspyn, 27, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truly, 12.

"It's amazing and overwhelming to be the mom of these beautiful ladies," she shared.

After leaving polygamous marriage and her fundamentalist Mormon faith behind, Christine told PEOPLE in August that she had remained close to Janelle.

"Janelle and I are really good friends," Christine tells PEOPLE. "She's been supportive from the get-go."

Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Janelle Brown at Logan Brown's Wedding
Christine Brown/Instagram

Since their split the TLC star has settled into her new life in Salt Lake City.

"When I told Meri, Robyn, and Janelle, Janelle actually cried," says Christine. "That was so hard. It was not only am I deciding to leave Kody, I was leaving them as well."

She continues, "Janelle and I have stayed close through the whole thing," says Christine, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday with a themed party that Janelle attended. "She's wonderful."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

