Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Shares Sweet Tribute on Son Hunter's 25th Birthday: 'Love You Honey'

Janelle Brown is celebrating her son Hunter Brown on his special day.

On Instagram Wednesday, the 52-year-old Sister Wives star posted a sweet tribute in honor of Hunter's 25th birthday. Her post led with a selfie of the pair together, followed by several solo images of Hunter as well as two photos of him with his brothers.

"Happy Happy 25th Birthday to my son Hunter 🎂🎉🥳," she captioned the post. "To my son who knows how to work hard and still have goofy fun!"

Added Janelle, "I love you honey ❤️."

In addition to Hunter, Janelle shares children Logan, 27, Maddie, 26, Garrison, 23, Gabriel, 20, and Savanah, 17, with husband Kody Brown.

The pair have been spiritually married since 1993 through their polygamous arrangement, which also includes Kody's first wife Meri Brown and his fourth wife Robyn Brown. Kody, 52, is only legally married to Robyn, 43, as of 2014.

Christine Brown, however, announced her separation from Kody in November 2021. The former couple had been together for more than 25 years.

Throughout the TLC hit's 16th season, Janelle has vocalized her frustrations with Kody — and has often chosen her children over the family patriarch, to his disappointment.

"I've had to really think. My children are almost grown and there's not a huge necessity anymore to stay," she said of possibly leaving Kody during an episode airing in January. "It was a wonderful way to raise children."

"With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained," she added. "And you know, it's easy to walk away."

Earlier in the season, Janelle and Kody argued over his strict COVID-19 protocols for the family ahead of Thanksgiving. Since their sons Garrison and Gabriel weren't being as cautious as he preferred, Kody suggested that Janelle have the two boys move out of the house.

Following another argument she had with Kody in that same episode, Janelle said: "I'm between a rock and a hard place here."

"I'm having to make sure my kids are safe, my kids are mentally well, I'm giving them the best chance. And then I'm having to choose these rules that the family has [for COVID-19], which aren't very different from my rules," she said. "I'm stuck."