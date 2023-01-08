'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Says the Door 'Has to Be' Open for a Reconciliation with Ex Kody

During the final Sister Wives: One on One, Janelle said a chance to reconcile with Kody "could be there, but it would require so much change on both of our parts, that I don't know"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 8, 2023 11:02 PM

Janelle and Kody Brown are fully separated — but they both believe there's room for a future reconciliation.

The two reality stars opened up about their relationship's demise and where they currently stand with one another during Sunday's final Sister Wives: One on One episode. As Janelle spoke to host Sukanya Krishnan about whether there's still "love" between them, she said: "At this point, no. It's not."

"It's duty, it's commitment, it's a faith that tells you you work it out and you stick it out," continued Janelle, 53. "I think if we both really sat down, we'd look at each other and say, 'Really?'"

Janelle, for the first time, in full, shared the pair's current relationship status: "We've been separated for several months."

"Kody and I have separated and I'm happy," she said. "Really happy."

Janelle Brown, Kody Brown
Janelle Brown/Instagram; TLC

Janelle later said it "wasn't heartbreaking" to end the marriage. Even though she's not "waiting for him" to come back around, she does feel that a romantic reunion between them isn't impossible.

"I think it could be there, but it would require so much change on both of our parts, that I don't know," she said. "And part of me thinks, OK, my religion requires you continue to make a marriage work, and I deeply believe in my faith. And I have been so much at peace that I don't know how to reconcile that."

"So that's where my debate with myself is all the time, because I know I'm happy. I don't want him to come back, but my faith requires we are married eternally," she added.

Asked whether the "door's still open," Janelle said, "It has to be, but I'm not interested in having anyone walk through that door."

Janelle was Kody's second wife. He began his path to polygamy with first wife Meri Brown and later added third wife Christine Brown as well as fourth wife Robyn Brown into the fold.

At this time, Kody is only married to Robyn, 44. His split from Christine, 50, was publicized in November 2021. His breakups with Janelle and Meri, 51, were later revealed in the three-part Sister Wives: One on One special.

Christine opened up about Kody's romantic future during Sunday's episode, saying he doesn't "have the capacity for plural marriage" at this juncture.

janelle brown
Janelle and Kody Brown. janelle brown/instagram

For his part, Kody admitted that three back-to-back splits had severely impacted his views on polygamy.

"I'm right on the verge of not even being a polygamous, and that's been part of my identity for 30 years," said Kody, 53. "What's funny to me now is I was always a forward-thinking guy. I was always thinking about the future, how great it's going to be and how good it is right now, but it's great. These days, I'm thinking about, well, it's good today, but I really miss the past too."

He continued, "For the first time in my life, I'm really looking back a lot and missing some of the past and regretting a bunch of it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kody shared his hopes for his future with Janelle: "I want to fix it, yes. But that's a whole new negotiation."

"I hope I find a happy and beautiful place with Janelle, and I hope all my kids and I can reconcile," he then shared at a later point. "Here's hoping."

Related Articles
Kody and Robyn Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits
Sister Wives
Where Christine, Janelle, Robyn and Meri Brown Stand After 3 'Sister Wives' Women Split from Kody
Janelle Brown
'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Kody Brown Confirm They Have Officially 'Separated'
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W4dVPSIxejy2CnTROe35likJ_FpFMXjA/view?usp=share_link Hed: Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Janelle Brown Doesn't Want to Be 'Beaten Into Submission' by Husband Kody
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Says '2023 Is My Year' After Confirming Kody Brown Split
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
janelle brown
Janelle Brown Wonders If 'Sister Wives' Family Can 'Hold It Together' as They Face the 'Ultimate Test'
Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Calls Kody's Polygamy Dream a 'Failure' as Robyn Doubts He'll Seek More Wives
kody brown, robyn brown
'Sister Wives' ' Robyn Says She's an 'Easy Target' in Brown Family: 'I Have a Tendency to Just Take It'
Meri Brown, Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Calls Marriage to Meri a 'Storm' Since Day 1: 'The Strain Was Perpetual'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmPkebAvFqf/ gwendlynbrown Verified done with finals 😅 hoping i did as well as beatriz thinks second slide for candid ; Sister Wives https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zBNK2c3wCi9qPfJnFg4gf3VByEaH8cxU/view CR: TLC
Kody Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She Tends to 'Dislike Him a Bit' After Watching 'Sister Wives'
Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Kody Brown Thinks Other Men Will Feel Ex Christine Is 'Risky' to Date. Credit TLC
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Thinks Other Men Will Feel Ex Christine Is 'Risky' to Date
Kody Brown, Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Says He Hopes Ex-Wife Christine 'Finds Her Soul Mate'
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody 'Diluted' Meri Issues by Marrying Janelle, Regrets 'Bringing More People into a Problem'
Meri and Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Says 'Time Will Tell' If Kody Ever Comes Back to Her — but 'It's for Me to Decide'
Meri Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' Kody Brown Considered Reconciling with Meri After She Gifted Him Rice Krispies Treats
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Found It 'Super Embarrassing' Kody Wasn't Attracted to Her: 'Goes Both Ways'