'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Says the Door 'Has to Be' Open for a Reconciliation with Ex Kody

Janelle and Kody Brown are fully separated — but they both believe there's room for a future reconciliation.

The two reality stars opened up about their relationship's demise and where they currently stand with one another during Sunday's final Sister Wives: One on One episode. As Janelle spoke to host Sukanya Krishnan about whether there's still "love" between them, she said: "At this point, no. It's not."

"It's duty, it's commitment, it's a faith that tells you you work it out and you stick it out," continued Janelle, 53. "I think if we both really sat down, we'd look at each other and say, 'Really?'"

Janelle, for the first time, in full, shared the pair's current relationship status: "We've been separated for several months."

"Kody and I have separated and I'm happy," she said. "Really happy."

Janelle later said it "wasn't heartbreaking" to end the marriage. Even though she's not "waiting for him" to come back around, she does feel that a romantic reunion between them isn't impossible.

"I think it could be there, but it would require so much change on both of our parts, that I don't know," she said. "And part of me thinks, OK, my religion requires you continue to make a marriage work, and I deeply believe in my faith. And I have been so much at peace that I don't know how to reconcile that."

"So that's where my debate with myself is all the time, because I know I'm happy. I don't want him to come back, but my faith requires we are married eternally," she added.

Asked whether the "door's still open," Janelle said, "It has to be, but I'm not interested in having anyone walk through that door."

Janelle was Kody's second wife. He began his path to polygamy with first wife Meri Brown and later added third wife Christine Brown as well as fourth wife Robyn Brown into the fold.

At this time, Kody is only married to Robyn, 44. His split from Christine, 50, was publicized in November 2021. His breakups with Janelle and Meri, 51, were later revealed in the three-part Sister Wives: One on One special.

Christine opened up about Kody's romantic future during Sunday's episode, saying he doesn't "have the capacity for plural marriage" at this juncture.

For his part, Kody admitted that three back-to-back splits had severely impacted his views on polygamy.

"I'm right on the verge of not even being a polygamous, and that's been part of my identity for 30 years," said Kody, 53. "What's funny to me now is I was always a forward-thinking guy. I was always thinking about the future, how great it's going to be and how good it is right now, but it's great. These days, I'm thinking about, well, it's good today, but I really miss the past too."

He continued, "For the first time in my life, I'm really looking back a lot and missing some of the past and regretting a bunch of it."

Elsewhere in the episode, Kody shared his hopes for his future with Janelle: "I want to fix it, yes. But that's a whole new negotiation."

"I hope I find a happy and beautiful place with Janelle, and I hope all my kids and I can reconcile," he then shared at a later point. "Here's hoping."