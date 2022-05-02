Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Returns Home from Trip to Portugal: 'Didn't Have Enough Time'

Janelle Brown is back home.

After returning home from a trip to Lisbon, Portugal, the Sister Wives star reflected on her vacation in an Instagram post on Monday. Janelle, 52, showed off some of the beautiful locations she visited — from gelato shops to colorful buildings — and noted a few places she missed out on.

"Home again 😀," Janelle captioned a series of photos. "One last photo drop from trip. Last day short excursion to Sintra. Sadly we didn't have enough time to tour Pena palace or the other wonderful castles."

Janelle also pointed to some smaller bits of beauty that she noticed around her during her trip. "Had delicious gelato at a very well-known gelato stop. Lots of old winding streets, a Moorish castle, and old fountain dating from the time of Moors as well," she added. "A shot of the limestone cobblestones that make up a lot of the walk ways [sic] in the areas around Lisbon."

Earlier in the trip, Janelle also gave fans a glimpse of her Tagus river cruise, a tour of a medieval town called Obidos and snaps of some of her favorite meals from the trip abroad. On the first day in Lisbon, Janelle revealed she'd qualified for a free trip from her partnership with nutritional brand Plexus.

Before her trip out of the states, Janelle had been in Flagstaff preparing to break ground on the home she's building on the Brown family property, called Coyote Pass property. In an Instagram video taken from the property, she raved about the scenic views.

"When you look at this whole thing, c'mon. It's just…amazing. I'm so excited to get out here this summer and work on it some more," she said of the property in an Instagram video.

The Brown family — Janelle's husband Kody Brown and sister wives Robyn Brown and Meri Brown — plan to build individual homes on the land.