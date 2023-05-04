'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Muses on 'Not Getting Defeated' as She Preps for 'Independent Woman' Summer

Janelle Brown is ready to stand on her own two feet following her split from Kody Brown last year.

On Wednesday, the Sister Wives star, 53, documented the process of setting up her RV with her 22-year-old son Gabe.

"I came up to hook up my trailer," Janelle shared in the Instagram video. She added the pair were "learning a lot about power adapters connecting your trailer to the power."

"All of you RVers out there are going to be laughing your head off at me," she said. "But you know what, this is what's about figuring it out and not getting defeated and just getting it done."

"You have to just be brave and do this," she added.

In the caption of the social media post, Janelle expanded on the importance of not being afraid to try new things.

"Everyone has to start at the beginning! With the basics," she wrote. "When I was in the RV last time we were boon-docking so everything, even hooking up this trailer to 'hook-ups' is new."

"I have a sneaky perfectionist inside me that is always yelling at me 'if you don't look like you know what you are doing , either don't do it or fake it.'" she continued. "Do you hear yourself telling stories like that in your head?"

However, Janelle shared that she has learned to "square my shoulders and tell myself you have to start somewhere" and reminds herself that "everyone had to learn and go through this process."

She concluded the caption by sharing with her followers that "it's ok to be vulnerable, coachable, teachable and curious."

"Some day I'll have this down and can be the expert," she added. I know many of you who already have learned the lessons, are probably getting a good chuckle. That's ok!"

The post comes after the television personality told fans on Sunday that she was getting ready to spend some of the year in her trailer.

"For those wondering about the trailer - stay tuned - I actually have put it in a seasonal space this year and will begin the adventure of managing the trailer as an independent woman," she wrote on Instagram.

"At least it has hookups this time around !" she joked.

Janelle also noted in her post that this adventure has "always been something I wanted to do."

This isn't the first time Janelle has lived in the trailer. She used the temporary home as a way to live on the Brown family's Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona, as the Sister Wives stars planned their home builds.

"I loved loved loved living out on the land and look forward to next spring," Janelle shared in 2021 as she put the RV into storage for the winter months.

She skipped the trailer entirely in 2022 after her family wasn't quite on board. "[My daughter] Savanah really struggled with the RV," she said during a Q&A in July. "She was a trouper last year, but she said, 'Mom, this year, I just can't.' She's going into her senior year."