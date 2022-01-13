In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday's episode, Janelle Brown speaks to Robyn Brown about how she considered leaving their plural marriage to Kody Brown

Sister Wives: Janelle Brown Has Been 'Reflecting' on If She Wants to Stay in Plural Marriage

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is rethinking whether plural marriage is right for her.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday's episode, Janelle, 52, has a socially-distanced outdoor meetup with Robyn Brown. The two discuss how the Brown family's issues have become more apparent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"COVID has sort of pulled this blanket off of some of our issues," Robyn, 43, says as Janelle replies, "I actually think so too."

Janelle then confesses to Robyn that because of the continued division amongst the family, she has begun reconsidering what's best for herself going forward — that includes rethinking her relationship with her longtime husband, Kody Brown.

"I've caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, 'Okay, look: do I still choose plural marriage?'" says Janelle. "Yeah, I still choose it, but I've had to have that conscious decision with myself."

Responding to Janelle, Robyn says: "It's given me a lot to think about, for sure."

"I really want to work this crap out," adds Robyn, referencing the family's issues. "Like, I really, really do."

Janelle and Robyn are both married to Kody. The Brown family patriarch, 50, is also in a polygamous arrangement with Meri Brown.

Ahead of the TLC hit's season 16 premiere, third wife Christine Brown announced her separation from Kody on Instagram. They were together for 25 years.

The wives have navigated many challenging moments with Kody in season 16 of Sister Wives, particularly Janelle and Christine.

Regarding Janelle's own issues with Kody, she stormed off in a recent episode and told her spouse to "f--- off." The pair had gotten into an argument over the family's differing Thanksgiving plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading Janelle to feel as if Kody was trying to "guilt trip" her for choosing to spend the holiday with just her children.