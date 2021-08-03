Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Posts Group Photo from Family Reunion in Utah: 'So Happy'

Janelle and her three sister wives — Robyn, Meri and Christine — are married to Kody Brown

It's a Brown family reunion!

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown marked her family's recent reunion in Park City, Utah, on her Instagram page, posting a group photo from the fun-filled weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So fun to attend a family reunion in Park City, UT this weekend 😀😀," she wrote on Tuesday alongside the pic. "Was so happy so many of the kids could come."

Janelle, 52, is married to Kody Brown, with whom she shares children Logan, 27, Maddie, 25, Hunter, 24, Garrison, 22, Gabe, 20, and Savannah, 16. Kody, 52, also has three other wives: Robyn, 42, Meri, 50, and Christine, 49.

In her family reunion post, Janelle mentioned Kody and Christine's newest granddaughter, Avalon Asa Padron, born to their daughter Mykelti Brown Padron and her husband Antonio "Tony" Padron.

"Mykelti, Tony and baby Avalon aren't in the picture but I got some great snuggle time with the new grand-baby. She is the cutest thing 😍," Janelle wrote. "Her hair and rolls are the best. #familytime #whendidthekidsbecomeadults #bestweekend."

Mykelti, 24, and Tony, 26, welcomed Avalon, their first child together, on April 5, a TLC rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We are both very happy with our baby and the success of our home delivery. We were excited [sister wife] Robyn [Brown] could join us via Zoom for the whole labor," Tony told PEOPLE. "My wife's the strongest person I know and it shows."

Mykelti added, "Avalon is gorgeous, enjoyable and full of life."

janelle brown Janelle Brown | Credit: janelle brown/instagram

Janelle, meanwhile, has been documenting her life living in an RV this summer, writing on Instagram last month, "I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure."

Her RV is parked on her polygamist family's Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona, where they moved from Las Vegas three years ago.

"The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental," she explained on Instagram. "Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I'm sure, rentals are even harder to come by."