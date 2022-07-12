"[Savanah] was a trooper last year, but she said, 'Mom, this year, I just can’t,'" the Sister Wives' star said of her decision to not move back into her RV on Coyote Pass

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says She Isn't Moving Back into Her RV After Daughter 'Really Struggled'

Janelle Brown is saying goodbye to her RV for good.

On her Instagram Live Sunday, the Sister Wives' star revealed that the reason she will not be moving back into her RV is because her 17-year-old daughter Savanah "really struggled" with living in the mobile home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I didn't go to the RV this summer," Janelle, 53, said while answering a fan's question during the Q&A, per US Weekly.

"Savanah really struggled with the RV. She was a trooper last year, but she said, 'Mom, this year, I just can't.' She's going into her senior year," she explained.

In addition to Savanah, Janelle shares five other children with husband Kody Brown: Logan, 28, Madison, 26, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 23, and Gabriel, 20.

Before then, all four wives had lived in their respective RVs parked on the Brown family's Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona, where they had moved from Las Vegas three years ago. Although Kody originally intended to build one large house on the property, his wives opted to each build their own home.

In June 2021, Janelle shared on Instagram that she would be moving into a camper on her family's lot of land.

"Presenting my new summer adventure -— the RV life but camped on our property," Janelle wrote. "Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite."

"Honestly, I'm alternating between extreme excitement as I've always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So stay tuned, this is about to get real," she added.

However, after several months, the TLC personality announced that she would be leaving the RV, accompanied by a photo of her motorhome being driven away.

"So long trailer! See you next spring," Janelle wrote in her November post. "Trailer is headed down to storage for the winter. We decided to find short term housing in town instead of riding out the winter. Next year I should be able to plug into infrastructure (i.e. electric, sewer, water)."