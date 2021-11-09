The reality star announced in June that she had moved into a trailer home as part of a "new summer adventure"

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Moves Out of RV Ahead of Winter Season: 'See You Next Spring'

Janelle Brown is briefly parting ways with her trailer home.

On Instagram Sunday, the 52-year-old Sister Wives star revealed she was putting her RV in storage ahead of the winter months. She shared the news alongside a snapshot of the motorhome taken as it was being driven away.

"So long trailer! See you next spring," Janelle captioned her post. "Trailer is headed down to storage for the winter. We decided to find short term housing in town instead of riding out the winter. Next year I should be able to plug into infrastructure (i.e. electric, sewer, water)."

She concluded, "I loved loved loved living out on the land and look forward to next spring."

Janelle first revealed she was living in an RV in June, saying she "acted boldly and seized an adventure."

"The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental," the reality star continued. "Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I'm sure, rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure — the RV life but camped on our property. Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite."

"Honestly, I'm alternating between extreme excitement as I've always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So stay tuned, this is about to get real," she added.

The following month, Janelle got to enjoy RV life alongside husband Kody Brown.

Janelle Brown Credit: Janelle Brown/Instagram

"Out dining 'al Fresco' last night," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "Complete with Chinese takeout because some days you count the wins where you can."

Janelle entered into a plural marriage with Kody, 52, in 1993. He had already been married to his first wife, Meri Brown, since 1990. Christine Brown joined the polyamorous bond in 1994 and Robyn Brown became Kody's fourth wife in 2010.

Meri, 50, separated from Kody on paper in 2014 so that he could legally wed Robyn, 43, and adopt her children from a previous marriage. The Brown family patriarch has said he's spiritually married to all four women.

On Nov. 2, Christine, 49, announced she is leaving Kody after 25 years together.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she said in a statement. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Kody addressed the split in his own Instagram statement, saying "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness."

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her," he continued. "Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."