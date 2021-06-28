Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Reveals She's Living in an RV: 'My New Summer Adventure'
The TLC star moved into a camper on the polygamist Brown family's Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona
Janelle Brown has embarked on a new adventure.
The Sister Wives star, 52, announced on Instagram Sunday that she has moved into a camper. "I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure," she captioned the post.
"The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental," Janelle continued. "Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I'm sure, rentals are even harder to come by."
The RV is parked on Janelle's polygamist family's Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona, where the Browns moved from Las Vegas three years ago. Although her husband Kody Brown, 52, originally intended to build one large house on the property, his four wives - Janelle, Robyn, 42, Meri, 50, and Christine, 49 - opted to each build their own home.
"Presenting my new summer adventure -- the RV life but camped on our property," Janelle wrote. "Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite. Honestly I'm alternating between extreme excitement as I've always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So stay tuned, this is about to get real!"
Janelle and Kody, who married in 1993, share Logan, 27, Maddie, 25, Hunter, 24, Garrison, 22, Gabe, 20, and Savannah, 16, the latter three of which still live at home.
Speaking to PEOPLE in 2010, Janelle opened up about their family life. "We're a family, just like any other family," she said at the time. "[We have] struggles and we love our kids, and we want our kids to be happy."
"We have teenagers, so some days it's really good, and some days it's not so good and they don't want to be a part of it," she continued. "They just go away in their room and do their thing. And then the next day, usually they're like, 'Okay we want to be there.'"