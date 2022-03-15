"I love watching them grow up," Janelle Brown said of her grandchildren

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Is 'Motivated' to 'Take Care' of Herself Because of Her Grandchildren

Janelle Brown's grandchildren give her purpose.

"These two are why I am motivated to take care of myself," she captioned the post. "I love watching them grow up and being a part of their lives!"

Added Janelle, "Find your motivation and become the best version of yourself 👏❤️."

Axel and Evie aren't the only grandchildren within the Brown family. Last April, Christine Brown's daughter, Mykelti Brown Padron, welcomed her daughter, Avalon, with her husband Antonio "Tony" Padron.

Janelle is currently spending time with her grandchildren and kids at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. They were also joined by Christine — who previously ended her polygamous marriage with Janelle's husband, Kody Brown, in November 2021 — and her children.

"Maddie and Christine and several of the kids joining me," she wrote, sharing a photo of her Evie with Christine's daughter Ysabel. "Yesterday we spent some time at the pool. I just loved this shot of Evie and Ysabel."

Janelle's 52-year-old spouse is also married to Meri Brown and Robyn Brown through their polygamous arrangement. Kody's relationship with Meri, 51, is no longer romantic, however.

Janelle Brown Janelle and Kody Brown | Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

This past season of Sister Wives highlighted the ups and downs in Kody's various marriages, particularly his bonds with Christine, 49, and Janelle.

Janelle previously addressed her struggles with Kody, she said their "relationship is pretty strained" and it'd be "easy to walk away" from it all. Kody, for his part, said that the pair are "not in sync."