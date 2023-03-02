'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle, Meri and Gwendlyn Brown Share Peeks Inside Their March Snow Day

Arizona received inches of snow on Wednesday, leading to cozy days at home for the TLC stars

By
Published on March 2, 2023 11:54 AM
Photo: Janelle Brown/Instagram, Meri Brown/TikTok

It's a snow day for the ladies of Sister Wives!

Arizona was hit with snow on Wednesday, so the reality stars made the most of the winter wonderland, and Janelle Brown shared a peek at her dog walk through the blanket of white.

"Snow day again," she captioned the video on Instagram. "These pups are getting used to it by now and don't seem to mind walking and even playing in the snow. And it's up to their bellies!"

Janelle Brown/Instagram

Christine Brown's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, shared a glimpse at her snow day at home — which she spent alongside her fiancée, Beatriz Queiroz. The pair played Mario Kart — "[obviously] I'm Peach," Gwendlyn wrote on her Instagram story — and posed for a couple's selfie near their window.

Mom Christine didn't share any snow day snaps, as she's currently in North Carolina spending time with her grandkids.

Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

Meri Brown got outside in the winter weather to film an inspirational TikTok.

"Success comes from experience," Meri wrote on the video, which showed her standing in the snowfall. "Experience comes from failure. Keep going!"

She captioned the video, "Failure is not failure unless you stop. Failure is only a step toward your success. It's part of the process! Keep going, you got this!"

Meri Brown/TikTok

Both Janelle and Meri revealed the end of their plural marriage to Kody Brown on the Sister Wives: One on One special. Janelle announced she'd separated from Kody, and isn't currently looking to reconcile. As for Meri, she confirmed her 32-year relationship was over after a clip of Kody aired — in which he said he'd be fine with Meri moving on. He also confirmed he no longer considers them married.

Christine was the first to leave the plural marriage in 2021. Kody is still married to Robyn Brown.

