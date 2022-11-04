'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Posts Loving Tribute for Daughter Maddie's 27th Birthday

Janelle Brown praised how good of a mother Maddie Brush is to her two children Axel and Evie

By
Published on November 4, 2022 12:46 PM
Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Posts Loving Tribute for Daughter Madison’s 27th Birthday
Photo: Janelle Brown/Instagram

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown is wishing happy birthday to her eldest daughter Maddie Brown Brush.

The TLC star shared a sweet birthday tribute to Maddie, who turned 27 on Friday, alongside a series of photos that showcased Maddie's own success as a mother.

Janelle captioned the photos: "Happy Birthday @Madison_rose11 !🎉🎉🎉😍. I love that you are my daughter and such a good mom to Axel and Evie."

Janelle also praised Maddie's work ethic: "Thank you for being in my world. P.S. - I love doing business with you. You are such a boss babe! To many more years and many more adventures!"

Maddie reposted the photos on her Instagram Story with the note, "Thanks mama."

The Sister Wives daughter has made a name for herself, aside from the show. It happened when a video went viral of 2-year-old Evie putting on her prosthetic leg by herself.

Maddie explained why she and husband Caleb Brush decided to amputate Evie's foot when she turned 1 year old — and was met with backlash by some — after Evie was diagnosed with fibular aplasia and the congenital anomaly oligodactyly.

Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Posts Loving Tribute for Daughter Madison’s 27th Birthday
Janelle Brown/Instagram

She shared that because of the diagnosis, Evie's limbs had the potential to grow at very different rates — which already saw one leg one third shorter than the other.

After the procedure, Maddie shared some of the things that doctors were able to change about her body.

"Evie received some major gifts for her 1st birthday," Brush wrote on Instagram. "Her surgeon laid the groundwork for her new foot and mobility it will bring, by way of a boyd amputation. Another gave her some extra mobility in her hand, by clipping her webbing she had in her right hand."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Maddie Brown Bush
Maddie Brown Brush Defends Daughter's Foot Amputation Surgery: 'Not a Lighthearted Decision'
Maddie Brown Bush
Sister Wives Star Maddie Brown Brush's Baby Daughter Undergoes Amputation Surgery
Janelle Brown and son Logan Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Celebrates Son Logan's Wedding: 'Such a Beautiful Day'
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Remembers Late Grandmother on Her Halloween Birthday: 'A True Queen'
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Remembers Late Grandmother on Her Halloween Birthday: 'A True Queen'
Kendall Jenner birthday
Kim Kardashian Praises Birthday Girl Kendall Jenner as Person 'Who Will Check Me When No One Else Will'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkHPov2vZDU/?hl=en iambdaniel Verified Happy 1st birthday to the most joyful and determined baby I know. Hope, Daddy and I love you and are here to support and listen to you every step of the way. @mysocalledinsta and family Touni thank you for celebrating with us. We love you! #hoperosetouni @adam.touni @ryleeandcru @littlelovebugcompany 48m
Brittany Daniel Celebrates Daughter Hope Rose's 1st Birthday: 'Most Joyful and Determined Baby'
Hilary Duff's Husband Thanks Her for 'Best Four Years of My Life' on Daughter Banks' Birthday
Hilary Duff's Daughter Celebrates Her 4th Birthday at Harry Styles Concert — See the Cute Video!
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at the SKIMS SWIM Miami pop-up dinner at SWAN on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Khloé Kardashian Praises 'Resilient' Sister Kim on Her 42nd Birthday: 'Ready to Throw Down If Need Be'
See Janelle Brown’s Granddaughter Put on Her Prosthetic Leg in Viral Video
See Janelle Brown's 2-Year-Old Granddaughter Put on Her Prosthetic Leg Alone in Viral Video
Happy people do things that make them happy. Thanks for listening to my Ted Talk
Meri Brown Shares Beaming Pic About 'Happy People' Before 'Sister Wives' Ep When Kody Told Her to Move
Christine Brown with Hunter
Christine Brown Is 'Celebrating Life' Alongside Former Sister Wife Janelle's Son Hunter
Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' : Kody Thinks His Family's Initial Polygamous Approach 'Seems So Dysfunctional Now'
Princess Eugenie/ Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjwF1NTIjSl/.
Princess Eugenie Celebrates 'Dear Mumsy' Sarah Ferguson on Her 63rd Birthday
Janelle Brown Celebrates Grandson Axel’s 5th Birthday
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Celebrates Grandson Axel's 5th Birthday: 'Grandma Loves You So Much'
meri-brown-mom-instagram-092722
Meri Brown Speaks Out After 'Sister Wives' Episode Featuring Mother's Death: 'A One of a Kind Human'
Christine Brown, Sister Wives cast member, is photographed at her home in Murray, Utah o4 Aug. 1, 2022. Kim Raff for PEOPLE
'Sister Wives'' Christine Brown Says Daughters Mykelti and Maddie Are 'Better Moms' Than She Was