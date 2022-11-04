'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Posts Loving Tribute for Daughter Maddie's 27th Birthday

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown is wishing happy birthday to her eldest daughter Maddie Brown Brush.

The TLC star shared a sweet birthday tribute to Maddie, who turned 27 on Friday, alongside a series of photos that showcased Maddie's own success as a mother.

Janelle captioned the photos: "Happy Birthday @Madison_rose11 !🎉🎉🎉😍. I love that you are my daughter and such a good mom to Axel and Evie."

Janelle also praised Maddie's work ethic: "Thank you for being in my world. P.S. - I love doing business with you. You are such a boss babe! To many more years and many more adventures!"

Maddie reposted the photos on her Instagram Story with the note, "Thanks mama."

The Sister Wives daughter has made a name for herself, aside from the show. It happened when a video went viral of 2-year-old Evie putting on her prosthetic leg by herself.

Maddie explained why she and husband Caleb Brush decided to amputate Evie's foot when she turned 1 year old — and was met with backlash by some — after Evie was diagnosed with fibular aplasia and the congenital anomaly oligodactyly.

Janelle Brown/Instagram

She shared that because of the diagnosis, Evie's limbs had the potential to grow at very different rates — which already saw one leg one third shorter than the other.

After the procedure, Maddie shared some of the things that doctors were able to change about her body.

"Evie received some major gifts for her 1st birthday," Brush wrote on Instagram. "Her surgeon laid the groundwork for her new foot and mobility it will bring, by way of a boyd amputation. Another gave her some extra mobility in her hand, by clipping her webbing she had in her right hand."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.