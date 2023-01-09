'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Says She's 'Really Happy' After Kody Split: 'I Don't Want Him to Come Back'

On Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One, Janelle Brown admitted that she became "indifferent" toward her relationship with Kody, "I just didn't care anymore"

By
Published on January 9, 2023 08:00 AM
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown
Photo: Janelle Brown/Instagram; Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown and ex Kody Brown have been separated "for several months" — and that's not necessarily a bad thing.

"Kody and I have separated and I'm happy, really happy," Janelle, 53, told host Sukanya Krishnan on Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One special. "I don't know, things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn't care anymore."

Janelle revealed that she is "not waiting" for a possible reconciliation with Kody, 53.

"I've kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone," she shared. "I wasn't heartbroken. It wasn't heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine [Brown]. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone…. We had this great run."

Janelle Brown
Janelle and Kody Brown. Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Janelle admitted that "it could be there" to reconcile but that it "would require so much change on both of our parts that I don't know."

The reality star noted that she "deeply believes" in her religion, which "requires that you continue to make marriage work" despite her newfound happiness.

"I know I'm happy, I don't want him to come back," she revealed. "But my faith requires that we are married eternally."

And while a "door" in her heart is not completely closed to the idea reconciliation because "it has to be" according to her religious beliefs, Janelle said clearly, "I'm not interested in having anyone walk through that door."

Janelle Brown, Kody Brown
Janelle Brown/Instagram; TLC

Kody also opened up about the status of his relationship with Janelle.

"Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she's enjoying her life without me," he explained. "She's like, 'Haven't missed you much.'"

However, he said he "absolutely" wants to work on their relationship but that is "a whole new negotiation."

News of Janelle and Kody's separation was first revealed last month on the TLC series. Hints at their eventual split have been evident throughout season 17. In a November episode, Kody revealed the pair's marriage became strained after Janelle chose to move into an RV, though she has since moved into an apartment that he felt didn't have "enough space" for him.

Another episode saw the two reality stars question whether their marriage still worked.

"I never thought that I would ever be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I began to wonder if we're compatible anymore," Janelle said in an interview. "Maybe this doesn't work anymore for me. I don't know."

Janelle entered into a polygamous marriage with Kody in 1993, becoming his second sister wife after first wife Meri Brown. The former pair share children Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18.

