Janelle, who is in a plural marriage with Kody Brown, said her son Gabriel left her the note and bouquet of flowers after she had a "hard day"

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says She's 'Grateful for My Kids' as She Shares Sweet Note from Son

Janelle Brown's family makes the tough days a little easier.

On Thursday night, the Sister Wives star, 52, posted a photo of a sweet note that her son, Gabriel "Gabe" Brown, left her after a "long day."

The note read: "Love you, Mama! Just wanted to show you how much." Gabe, 21, then signed the letter with his name and a smiley face.

Along with the heartfelt message, Janelle revealed that her son also bought her a bouquet of colorful flowers.

"When you come home after a long day and find a surprise 😍," she captioned the Instagram post. "Grateful for my kids."

Following her post, users took to the comments section, where they praised Janelle's parenting and admired the thoughtfulness of her children. "You have great kids Janelle," one follower wrote.

Another top comment pointed to Janelle's relationship with her husband, Kody Brown, and told her to prioritize her kids. "And this is why you should always choose your kids over Kody!!!!!" the user wrote. "You and Christine raised some amazing kids."

Janelle is Kody's second wife. The pair have been married since 1993 and share six children together: Gabe, Madison, Logan, Garrison, Hunter and Savanah.

Through their plural marriage, Kody, 53, is also still spiritually bound to first wife Meri Brown and fourth wife Robyn Brown. He and his third wife, Christine, split in November after 25 years, while Kody's relationship with Meri is no longer romantic.

For Janelle, it hasn't all been smooth sailing in her relationship with Kody as of late. In a recent episode of Sister Wives, Janelle called Kody a "dictator" over his COVID regulations.

"This has all been very hard for them that he's all of a sudden being dictatorial about his rules," she said, regarding Kody's request that Gabe's girlfriend, Peyton, doesn't visit Janelle's home during the pandemic.

Gabe had an emotional conversation with his father about Peyton's presence, too. "The real issue here is, you had to choose between me coming over or seeing your girlfriend," Kody said.

In response, Gabe asked: "Why? Why was I made to make that decision?"

It also appears that Christine's decision to leave the plural marriage may prompt a similar response from Janelle.

"I've had to really think," Janelle said on the series of a potential life without Kody. "My children are almost grown and there's not a huge necessity anymore to stay. It was a wonderful way to raise children."