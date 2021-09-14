Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Enjoys Some 'Quintessential Summer Fun' with Her Family

Janelle Brown roasted hot dogs and made s'mores with some of her loved ones

Janelle Brown is spending some quality time with her family.

The Sister Wives star, 52, reminisced over a fun-filled night she recently spent with loved ones on Instagram Monday, sharing a photo of her daughter Savanah and Truely — the daughter of Janelle's husband Kody Brown and his wife Christine Brown — sitting by a fire together.

"Truely and Savanah. We had fun roasting hot dogs and making s'mores," Janelle captioned her pic, which featured her RV in the background. "Quintessential summer fun. It's been fun to have so much opportunity to cook over the fire this summer."

Janelle has been spending a lot of time outdoors after moving into her RV earlier this summer.

"I acted boldly and seized an adventure. The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental," she wrote on Instagram in June alongside a photo of the live-in vehicle. "Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I'm sure, rentals are even harder to come by."

"Presenting my new summer adventure — the RV life but camped on our property. Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite," she added.

Janelle recently posted a look at her "living room," sharing a glimpse at the nature surrounding her RV.

"I also like to come back out once the sun sets and the stars make their appearance," she continued. "Last night the elk were in the field when I came out and they startled me, maybe as much as I startled them!"

Janelle entered into a plural marriage with Kody, 52, in 1993. They share children Logan, 27, Maddie, 25, Hunter, 24, Garrison, 22, Gabe, 20, and Savannah, 16.

Kody is also married to Christine, 49, Robyn, 42, and Meri, 50.

Last month, Janelle shared a photo from a family reunion held in Utah. "So fun to attend a family reunion in Park City, UT this weekend," she captioned a group shot.

"Was so happy so many of the kids could come," she continued. "Mykelti, Tony and baby Avalon aren't in the picture but I got some great snuggle time with the new grand-baby. She is the cutest thing. Her hair and rolls are the best."