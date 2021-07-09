Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Dines 'al Fresco' with Husband Kody Outside Her RV: 'Count the Wins'

Janelle Brown revealed at the end of June that she "seized an adventure" and is now living in an RV on her family's property in Flagstaff, Arizona

Janelle and Kody Brown enjoyed a food-filled night together on their Flagstaff, Arizona, property.

On the Sister Wives star's Instagram Story on Thursday, she shared a selfie of the pair, both 53, sitting outside of her RV, where they ate a takeout meal together.

"Out dining 'al Fresco' last night," Janelle captioned the smiling pic. "Complete with Chinese takeout because some days you count the wins where you can 😂."

Janelle's evening with Kody comes after she revealed that she's living in an RV. The vehicle is located on the polygamist Brown family's Coyote Pass property.

"I acted boldly and seized an adventure. The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental," she wrote on Instagram last month alongside a photo of the RV. "Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I'm sure, rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure — the RV life but camped on our property. Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite."

Janelle said that she was "alternating between extreme excitement as I've always wanted to try this" as well as "anxiety at all the unknown variables."

Janelle is Kody's second wife. He first legally married Meri Brown in 1990 before inviting Janelle into a plural marriage three years later. Christine Brown joined in 1994 and Robyn Brown followed in 2010. Kody considers himself to be spiritually married to all four women.

Together, Janelle and Kody share six children: Logan, 27, Madison, 25, Hunter, 24, Garrison, 22, Gabriel, 20, and Savannah, 16.

janelle brown Janelle and Kody Brown | Credit: janelle brown/instagram

A few months back, Janelle revealed that she was diagnosed with a non-malignant form of skin cancer.