'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Congratulates Christine Brown on Her Engagement: 'Hurray!!!'

Janelle Brown couldn't be happier for her Sister Wives costar Christine Brown.

Following the announcement of Christine's engagement to boyfriend David Woolley, Janelle shared her excitement for the couple's relationship milestone.

The 53-year-old commented "hurray" alongside multiple exclamation points beneath Christine's Instagram announcement. Janelle also shared the post on her Instagram Story and animated sticker that read: "HAPPY."

PEOPLE broke the news of Christine's engagement to David on Thursday. He proposed to the TLC reality star in Utah earlier this month.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful everyday," she told PEOPLE. "I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

"I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives," she added.

Further sharing her excitement on Instagram, Christine wrote: "We're engaged!"

"David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!" she continued. "I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife."

Christine revealed in February that she has been "exclusively" dating someone that's "wonderful and romantic and so kind." She added that he was "everything" she had been looking for.

Christine Brown/Instagram

Days later, Christine introduced fans to David via Instagram on Valentine's Day. "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath," she shared.

The couple recently made "new memories" while vacationing with Christine's youngest daughter, 12-year-old Truely. She also shares son Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 21, and Ysabel, 19, with ex-husband Kody Brown.

Christine and Kody, 54, announced their separation in November 2021 after more than 25 years of marriage. After becoming the first of Kody's four wives to leave their polygamous arrangement, his relationship with first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown also eventually ended. He's currently still married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.