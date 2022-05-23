Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Celebrates Grandson Axel's 5th Birthday: 'Grandma Loves You So Much'

Axel James is the son of Sister Wives stars Maddie Brown Brush and Caleb Brush

Happy birthday, Axel James!

The young son of Sister Wives stars Maddie Brown Brush and Caleb Brush celebrated his 5th birthday on Friday. Together, the pair are also parents to daughter Evangalynn Kodi, 2.

In an Instagram post, Axel's grandmother, Janelle Brown, celebrated him on his special day.

"I can hardly believe this grand baby of mine is 5 years old today!" Janelle, 53, wrote alongside a series of photographs of Axel, including one pic of herself posing with both Axel and Evangalynn.

"I remember your birth like it was just yesterday. Happy Happy Birthday Axel!" she added. "Grandma loves you so much ❤️."

Back in May 2017, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Maddie, 26, and Caleb, 35, welcomed Axel into the world.

The family's little bundle of joy was born after 72 hours of labor — including 12 hours of hard labor and four hours of pushing.

"We're feeling both excited and exhausted at the same time," the couple told PEOPLE at the time. "We're looking forward to having a family."

"Now that he's here we're excited to grow our family a little bit more and spread our love even more," they then added.

Janelle previously opened up about how her grandchildren give her purpose in an Instagram post earlier this year.

At the time, the star posted a photo smiling alongside her grandson and granddaughter, where she wrote, "These two are why I am motivated to take care of myself."