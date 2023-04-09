'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Bonds with Mykelti's Twins at Family Birthday Party

"I got a chance to hold these two boys!" Brown enthused, posting a shot cuddling the babies to Instagram

By Wendy Geller
Published on April 9, 2023 05:58 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqwAZt0Pa52/?hl=en. Janelle Brown/Instagram
Photo: Janelle Brown/Instagram

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is getting some quality baby-snuggle time in!

On Saturday, Brown posted a picture from Mykelti Brown Padron's birthday party for daughter Avalon, posing in a cuddly shot with Avalon's twin brothers, Archer and Ace, who were born in Nov. 2022.

"When I was in UT this past week, I got a chance to hold these two boys," Brown enthused in her caption. "Thank you @mykeltip for inviting me to Avalon's birthday party!"

Mykelti Padron, 26, who is the daughter of Kody Brown and fellow Sister Wife Christine Brown (who split from Kody in 2021), posted a tribute to the birthday girl on Instagram, showing off a series of photos of the toddler growing up.

"My baby girl Miss Avalon is officially two years old today," Padron wrote. "She is such a strong and sassy wonderful kid. Loves playing and being curious AKA making a lot of messes."

Janelle, 53, has six kids with estranged husband Kody Brown including Logan, 28; Maddie, 27; Garrison, 24; Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18 and Hunter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Janelle announced her separation from Kody, 54, in later 2022 during the Sister Wives: One on One episode. "I've kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone," she said.

"I wasn't heartbroken. It wasn't heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone…. We had this great run."

Related Articles
Janelle Brown Introduces Son Hunter's 'Girl' Audrey During Family Dinner
Janelle Brown Introduces Son Hunter's 'Girl' Audrey During Family Dinner: 'Bright Spot in the Day'
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Says Her Mom Christine 'Encouraged' Janelle to Be 'Strong and Independent'
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Says 'Empowered' Mom Christine's Split from Kody 'Encouraged' Strength in Janelle
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Shares Support for Child Leon During Trans Visibility Day: 'I Got You
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Expresses Support for Child Leon on Transgender Day of Visibility: 'I Got You'
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown Shares Postpartum Update on Life as a Mom of Three: 'Feeling Tired'
'Sister Wives' ' Mykelti Brown Shares Postpartum Update on Life as a Mom of Three: 'Feeling Tired'
janelle brown
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Announces Death of Beloved Dog Jack: 'Our Hearts Ache'
Christine Brown/Instagram
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Road Trips with Daughters Back to Her Native Utah: 'So Much Fun'
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Poses with All Five Daughters at Gwendlyn's Engagement Party
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Poses with All Five Daughters at Gwendlyn's Engagement Party: Photo
Janelle Brown Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Gives Update on Dog Jack After Emergency Vet Visit
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Says She's 'Really Happy' After Kody Split: 'I Don't Want Him to Come Back'
Christine Brown, Madison Brush
Janelle Brown Calls Daughter Madison a 'Good Mom' as She Plays with Kids Ahead of Baby No. 3
Sister Wives Star Mykelti Brown Shares Daughter Avalon's Reaction to Her Twin Baby Brothers
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Shares First Photos with Daughter Avalon and Newborn Twin Sons
Kane Brown's family
Kane Brown's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Mykelti Padron twins
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown and Husband Tony Welcome Twin Sons Archer and Ace: 'So Happy'
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says Son Gabe Chopped Off Long Hair for Charity
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Says Son Gabe Chopped Off Long Hair for Charity — See the Clip!
Gwendlyn Brown; Christine Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Christine's Daughter Says Dad Kody 'Changed' as His Kids Became 'Adults' with 'Opinions'