'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Bonds with Mykelti's Twins at Family Birthday Party

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is getting some quality baby-snuggle time in!

On Saturday, Brown posted a picture from Mykelti Brown Padron's birthday party for daughter Avalon, posing in a cuddly shot with Avalon's twin brothers, Archer and Ace, who were born in Nov. 2022.

"When I was in UT this past week, I got a chance to hold these two boys," Brown enthused in her caption. "Thank you @mykeltip for inviting me to Avalon's birthday party!"

Mykelti Padron, 26, who is the daughter of Kody Brown and fellow Sister Wife Christine Brown (who split from Kody in 2021), posted a tribute to the birthday girl on Instagram, showing off a series of photos of the toddler growing up.

"My baby girl Miss Avalon is officially two years old today," Padron wrote. "She is such a strong and sassy wonderful kid. Loves playing and being curious AKA making a lot of messes."

Janelle, 53, has six kids with estranged husband Kody Brown including Logan, 28; Maddie, 27; Garrison, 24; Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18 and Hunter.

Janelle announced her separation from Kody, 54, in later 2022 during the Sister Wives: One on One episode. "I've kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone," she said.

"I wasn't heartbroken. It wasn't heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone…. We had this great run."