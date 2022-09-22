'Sister Wives' : Inside Mykelti Brown's Dramatic Home Delivery of Daughter Avalon Asa

Mykelti Brown's 2021 labor with daughter 14-month-old Avalon was long — and at one point very frightening.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's Sister Wives, Mykelti's mother Christine Brown reveals just how tense things got during the home birth.

Mykelti was in labor for more than 24 hours before things began to progress very quickly.

"It's crazy," Christine says in the clip. "We're holding her legs and there's Avalon's head. It's right there. It's so incredible."

But Mykelti's midwife, who had been constantly monitoring the baby's heartbeat, became alarmed when it suddenly dropped.

"There's a cord there so I need you to push hard," she tells Mykelti.

Christine encourages her daughter (whom she shares with ex Kody Brown) to push with all her might.

"That cord was wrapped around Avalon 3 or 4 times," she explains. "She's been pushing and the baby keeps on getting yo-yoed back up. But it can't happen anymore. We can't get her heartbeat. It's scary hearing you lose a baby's heartbeat, it's terrifying."

Eventually, Mykelti is able to push hard enough to get the baby out in time.

"So Avalon Asa Padron is now born. And oh my gosh she's beautiful," says a tearful Christine. "They don't call it the miracle of life for nothing."

Mykelti's husband Tony Padron, 26, told PEOPLE at the time: "We are both very happy with our baby and the success of our home delivery. We were excited [sister wife] Robyn [Brown] could join us via Zoom for the whole labor. My wife's the strongest person I know and it shows."

Since welcoming their daughter last year, the couple announced they are expecting twins in early December.

"I'm extremely excited for the twins to come," says Mykelti, 26. "Nervous as well especially for the first 18 months of their lives, but it will be a wonderful adventure."

Adds Tony, "I'm excited about having double the trouble and double the fun."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.