'Sister Wives' : Inside Mykelti Brown's Dramatic Home Delivery of Daughter Avalon Asa

The Sister Wives couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Avalon Asa Padron, in April 2021

By Emily Strohm
Published on September 22, 2022 09:00 AM

Mykelti Brown's 2021 labor with daughter 14-month-old Avalon was long — and at one point very frightening.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's Sister Wives, Mykelti's mother Christine Brown reveals just how tense things got during the home birth.

Mykelti was in labor for more than 24 hours before things began to progress very quickly.

"It's crazy," Christine says in the clip. "We're holding her legs and there's Avalon's head. It's right there. It's so incredible."

But Mykelti's midwife, who had been constantly monitoring the baby's heartbeat, became alarmed when it suddenly dropped.

"There's a cord there so I need you to push hard," she tells Mykelti.

Christine encourages her daughter (whom she shares with ex Kody Brown) to push with all her might.

"That cord was wrapped around Avalon 3 or 4 times," she explains. "She's been pushing and the baby keeps on getting yo-yoed back up. But it can't happen anymore. We can't get her heartbeat. It's scary hearing you lose a baby's heartbeat, it's terrifying."

Eventually, Mykelti is able to push hard enough to get the baby out in time.

Mykelti Brown
courtesy Mykelti & Christine Brown

"So Avalon Asa Padron is now born. And oh my gosh she's beautiful," says a tearful Christine. "They don't call it the miracle of life for nothing."

Mykelti's husband Tony Padron, 26, told PEOPLE at the time: "We are both very happy with our baby and the success of our home delivery. We were excited [sister wife] Robyn [Brown] could join us via Zoom for the whole labor. My wife's the strongest person I know and it shows."

Since welcoming their daughter last year, the couple announced they are expecting twins in early December.

"I'm extremely excited for the twins to come," says Mykelti, 26. "Nervous as well especially for the first 18 months of their lives, but it will be a wonderful adventure."

Adds Tony, "I'm excited about having double the trouble and double the fun."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Struggles with End of 26-Year Marriage to Spiritual Wife Christine Brown
Christine Brown with Hunter
Christine Brown Is 'Celebrating Life' Alongside Former Sister Wife Janelle's Son Hunter
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' : Christine and Kody Brown Discuss the Best Way to Tell Other Wives About Their Split
Christine Brown, Sister Wives cast member, is photographed at her home in Murray, Utah o4 Aug. 1, 2022. Kim Raff for PEOPLE
'Sister Wives'' Christine Brown Says Daughters Mykelti and Maddie Are 'Better Moms' Than She Was
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Calls Out Kody Brown for Having a 'Favorite Wife' in Season 17 Premiere
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Calls Out Kody Brown for Having a 'Favorite Wife'
Mykelti Brown pregnant
'Sister Wives' ' Mykelti Brown and Husband Tony Expecting Twins: 'Double the Fun'
Mykelti Brown Padron and Tony Padron with daughter Avalon
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown and Husband Tony Reveal Sex of Twins on the Way
Paedon Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Reveals 'How Embarrassing' It Is to Be Recognized While Buying Intimate Items
Christine Brown, Sister Wives cast member, is photographed at her home in Murray, Utah o4 Aug. 1, 2022. Kim Raff for PEOPLE
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Always Wanted to Be Wife No. 3 in Polygamous Marriage: 'It Seemed Easiest' 
Christine Brown, Sister Wives cast member, is photographed at her home in Murray, Utah o4 Aug. 1, 2022. Kim Raff for PEOPLE
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals the Final Straw That Made Her Leave Kody: 'He Broke My Little Girl's Heart'
Christine Brown, Sister Wives cast member, is photographed at her home in Murray, Utah o4 Aug. 1, 2022. Kim Raff for PEOPLE
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Says She's Done Sharing a Husband: 'I Will Be a Monogamist from Here on Out'
Christine Brown, Sister Wives cast member, is photographed at her home in Murray, Utah o4 Aug. 1, 2022. Kim Raff for PEOPLE
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown on Dating and Life After Leaving Polygamy: 'I Get to Live Life for Me'
Christine Brown - Truely
Christine Brown Is a 'Sobbing Mess' as Youngest Child Truely Starts Middle School
Christine Brown Instagram
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reportedly Sells Property to Ex-Husband Kody for $10
sister wives, christine brown
'Sister Wives' : Christine Brown's Daughter Mykelti Tells the Family She Is Expecting Her First Child
Christine Brown
Christine Brown Moves Out of Kody Brown's House in 'Sister Wives' ' Dramatic Season 17 Trailer