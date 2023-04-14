Entertainment TV 'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn and Ysabel Brown Wish Sister Truely Happy Birthday as Mom Christine Enjoys Engagement Christine Brown announced her engagement to David Woolley on Thursday — the day Truely Brown turned 13 By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 14, 2023 11:56 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram; Ysabel Brown/Instagram Happy birthday, Truely Brown! As the youngest of Christine Brown's kids officially became a teenager, her Sister Wives sisters paid tribute online. In an Instagram Story post, Gwendlyn Brown shared a recent photo of Truely — now 13 — with a sweet message. "Happy birthday to this gem," Gwendlyn, 21, captioned the photo. Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her and Mom Christine's Duel Engagements: 'Literally Twinsies' Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram In addition, sister Ysabel Brown, 19, shared a photo of the two at Disney. In a second Story slide, she included a baby photo of Truely. "Happy birthday cutie. I love you true." Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is Making New 'Memories' During Vacation with Boyfriend David, Daughter Truely Ysabel Brown/Instagram Truely's birthday celebration came as mom Christine announced her engagement to David Woolley exclusively to PEOPLE. In an Instagram post, Brown shared, "We're engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day!" Sister Wives' Janelle Congratulates Christine Brown on Her Engagement: 'Hurray!!!' The sisters also each posted Christine's engagement photo on Instagram. Ysabel Brown/Instagram Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Though Christine didn't share a post for Truely's birthday, the teen wasn't forgotten ahead of her special day. Last week, Christine and her soon-to-be-fiancé took her youngest daughter to Universal Studios Hollywood, where the teen was dressed in a Harry Potter robe. The three also stopped by the beach during their "adventure," according to Instagram posts from Christine.