'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn and Ysabel Brown Wish Sister Truely Happy Birthday as Mom Christine Enjoys Engagement

Christine Brown announced her engagement to David Woolley on Thursday — the day Truely Brown turned 13

By
Published on April 14, 2023 11:56 AM
Gwendlyn, Ysabel Brown Wish Sister Truely Happy Birthday Amid Mom Christine’s Engagement News
Photo: Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram; Ysabel Brown/Instagram

Happy birthday, Truely Brown!

As the youngest of Christine Brown's kids officially became a teenager, her Sister Wives sisters paid tribute online. In an Instagram Story post, Gwendlyn Brown shared a recent photo of Truely — now 13 — with a sweet message.

"Happy birthday to this gem," Gwendlyn, 21, captioned the photo.

Gwendlyn, Ysabel Brown Wish Sister Truely Happy Birthday Amid Mom Christine’s Engagement News
Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

In addition, sister Ysabel Brown, 19, shared a photo of the two at Disney. In a second Story slide, she included a baby photo of Truely. "Happy birthday cutie. I love you true."

Gwendlyn, Ysabel Brown Wish Sister Truely Happy Birthday Amid Mom Christine’s Engagement News
Ysabel Brown/Instagram

Truely's birthday celebration came as mom Christine announced her engagement to David Woolley exclusively to PEOPLE. In an Instagram post, Brown shared, "We're engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day!"

The sisters also each posted Christine's engagement photo on Instagram.

Gwendlyn, Ysabel Brown Wish Sister Truely Happy Birthday Amid Mom Christine’s Engagement News
Ysabel Brown/Instagram

Though Christine didn't share a post for Truely's birthday, the teen wasn't forgotten ahead of her special day.

Last week, Christine and her soon-to-be-fiancé took her youngest daughter to Universal Studios Hollywood, where the teen was dressed in a Harry Potter robe. The three also stopped by the beach during their "adventure," according to Instagram posts from Christine.

