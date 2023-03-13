'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Says Kody Was 'Cowardly' to Stay in Relationship with Christine

Christine Brown's fourth child with Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown says her father has "a lot of double standards" when it comes to his relationships

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on March 13, 2023 03:49 PM
Gwendlyn Brown and Kody brown
Photo: Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram; TLC

Gwendlyn Brown isn't holding back her feelings about her father Kody Brown.

The 21-year old Sister Wives star has accused Kody of acting unfairly during his relationship with her mother Christine.

In a YouTube reaction video to a Sister Wives episode, Gwendlyn was shocked to see Kody admit he had been "a little cowardly" during their marriage, saying, "Maybe I should have told her that I didn't like her, but what I didn't do was I didn't quit."

The television personality then shared, "I think it's more cowardly to be in a relationship where you don't love somebody than it is to leave instead of experiencing heartbreak."

Gwendlyn also addressed Kody's accusation that Christine shouldn't show her independence, saying, "What's she supposed to do if she's not independent? He has three other wives. What's she supposed to do? Just sit in the corner and braid her hair?"

In another point in the video, she claimed that Kody has "a lot of double standards" when it comes to his relationships with both her mother and Janelle Brown, who he claimed was sweeping problems under the rug.

The reality star also reacted to a fan's question that referred to her dad as a "massive misogynist."

"I'm just glad it's not something I inherited because that would suck," she explained. "I think the way he was raised made it difficult for him to get out of those ideas — which is not an excuse. You can get out of the kind of thoughts that you think. Dad's opinions and thoughts tend to benefit him, I think, so that's why I assume he chooses to think that way."

Gwendlyn Brown; Christine Brown; Kody Brown
Gwendlyn Brown Instagram; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Gwendlyn previously called out Kody's "manipulative" behavior toward ex wife Meri Brown.

Gwendlyn said Kody was "just leading [Meri] on at this point" in reaction to a season 17 clip which showed Meri's long-standing approach to staying in the platonic marriage in hopes of a reconciliation. To cameras, though, Kody said he doesn't consider himself married to Meri anymore.

"It is so unfortunate to see my dad going off on how he and Meri basically have this done relationship," she said. "[Meri] doesn't know that. They haven't had a conversation about it. And I think that's what's so important about what my mom did with him, because she said, 'We are done.' She told him to his face that they were over and Kody hasn't done anything."

Meri Brown, Kody Brown
Meri Brown/Instagram; TLC

Gwendlyn expanded on the exes' previous marital dynamic — and how Meri was kept in the dark when Kody had decided the relationship was over.

"It feels completely manipulative to me because he's basically keeping this information from her and letting her be in this loveless relationship with this false hope that it's going to be fixed," Gwendlyn said.

"How does it benefit him to stay with all of these women? Does he consider them trophies?" she asked. "Does he consider them his path into heaven? I don't understand why he feels this humongous necessity to be with them still. And I'm just glad that ones that needed to get out of that situation, have gotten out of that situation."

Kody's on-screen declaration that he was no longer married to Meri is what ended their 32-year marriage. During the Sister Wives: One on One special, Meri confirmed hearing this was the final straw — though it was Kody's decision to end the marriage.

Janelle Brown also announced her separation from Kody during the special, which aired a little more than a year after Christine left the plural marriage in 2021.

Kody remains married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

