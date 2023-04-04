'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Says Janelle and Meri Are 'Better Off' Financially After Split from Kody

Gwendlyn Brown is getting real about her family's finances.

In a YouTube reaction video to a Sister Wives episode, the 21-year old TLC star responded to a fan's question asking if her father Kody Brown ever made it right financially with exes Janelle and Meri Brown.

"I think that my dad and Robyn have a terrible habit of spending very crazy and, like, not within their means at all," she shared.

Gwendlyn shared that her former stepmothers are "kind of similar" to her mom Christine Brown, 50, adding, "They're not gonna be salty or petty and try to take money from him even though they totally deserve it because he's been spending all of their money on whatever."

Gwendlyn went on to explain that Janelle, 53, and Meri, 52, will "probably be a lot better off now that they're no longer with him, and they're no longer financially tied to him because you still make a lot of money separately."

Last month, the reality star opened up about her father's behavior in response to a fan's question that referred to her dad as a "massive misogynist."

Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram; TLC

"I'm just glad it's not something I inherited because that would suck," she explained in a YouTube reaction video. "I think the way he was raised made it difficult for him to get out of those ideas — which is not an excuse."

"You can get out of the kind of thoughts that you think," she added. "Dad's opinions and thoughts tend to benefit him, I think, so that's why I assume he chooses to think that way."

Kody's polygamous marriages with first wife Meri and second wife Janelle came to an end in December more than a year after Christine left the plural marriage in November 2021. Robyn is now the only one of the women who remains married to Kody.

Since the split, Meri has shared inspirational messages on Instagram. Last week, she posted two quotes on her Instagram Story, including one that read, "Who I was does not dictate who I am and who I am becoming." The quote was credited to Mel Robbins.

Meri's second shared quote was from late poet Maya Angelou: "We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve the beauty."

Janelle has documented her fitness journey on social media following her split from Kody. Last week, she shared an Instagram photo of her stretching on a pilates reformer.

"Posting this unfiltered photo of me from Pilates today was a scary proposition," she confessed in the post's caption, explaining that she's begun focusing on her core and flexibility after focusing only on her physical strength and stamina.

"I am less than perfect, and let's be honest with each other, social media can be pretty brutal," added Janelle in the caption. "Usually, there is a lot of judgment and, umm… 'helpful tips.; But there is power in being authentic. In showing the small steps towards crafting your own life - even if progress isn't always obvious or perfect."