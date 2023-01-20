'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Says 'Empowered' Mom Christine's Split from Kody 'Encouraged' Strength in Janelle

According to Gwendlyn Brown, Christine and Janelle "seem to have encouraged each other to be more strong and independent and confident in themselves"

By
Published on January 20, 2023 04:52 PM
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Says Her Mom Christine 'Encouraged' Janelle to Be 'Strong and Independent'
Photo: Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram, Christine Brown/Instagram

Gwendlyn Brown has revealed who inspired her stepmother Janelle Brown's recently growing independence.

The Sister Wives star responded to one of her YouTube fan's comments about Janelle's "shy and passive" persona on previous seasons of the reality series and credited her mother Christine Brown for inspiring her newfound confidence.

"I think that she was encouraged by my mom who has also since the first season become a lot more empowered," Gwendlyn, 21, shared of Janelle, 53. "And they just seem to have encouraged each other to be more strong and independent and confident in themselves."

Earlier this month, Gwendlyn applauded Janelle — who split from ex-husband Kody Brown in 2021 after 25 years of marriage — for standing up herself.

The segment showed a conversation about Christine's daughter Ysabel returning to college during the COVID pandemic. Ultra-careful Kody was not supportive of the decision, but Janelle stepped in.

"I love her getting confident!" Gwendlyn said of Janelle in another YouTube video. After Janelle told Kody, 54, he wouldn't be at risk anyway — since Ysabel would be away at school — Gwendlyn added, "That's hot of her. Janelle's cool as hell."

Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram; Janelle Brown/instagram
Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram; Janelle Brown/instagram

Gwendlyn — who got engaged to her girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz last month — also suggested that Christine, 50, and Janelle for a new show showing the pair navigating life after their relationships with Kody... with a twist.

"I think we should have a spin-off series where my mom and Janelle get together," she said in another YouTube reaction video. "Tell me you don't love that idea. Sister Wives. It should be called Sister WIVES — I'm a genius."

But it seems Gwendlyn's idea is a bit far-fetched given both Christine and Janelle haven't ever implied they're attracted to women, sans Christine's previous interview on the most crushworthy women in Hollywood.

Janelle Brown Celebrates Christine Brown’s 50th Birthday at Murder Mystery Party: ‘So Much Fun’
Janelle Brown/Instagram

Though there's no official Sister Wives spin-off as of 2023, Janelle revealed that she is doing well post split.

"Kody and I have separated and I'm happy, really happy," Janelle told host Sukanya Krishnan on Sister Wives: One on One special earlier this month. "I don't know, things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn't care anymore."

Janelle said that she is "not waiting" for a possible reconciliation with Kody, who is the father to her children Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18.

"I've kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone," she shared. "I wasn't heartbroken. It wasn't heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone…. We had this great run."

